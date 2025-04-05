Hello

Amend NRM constitution for harmony and equity

Left to right: Finance minister Matia Kasaija, State minister for Finance in charge of General Duties, Henry Musasizi, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, Defence minister Jacob Oboth Oboth and Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka during the National Resistance Movement Parliamentary Caucus meeting at State House Entebbe on February 21, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY OF PRESIDENT MUSEVENI’S X HANDLE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • For democratic purposes, it’s prudent that positions in NRM structures be reserved for other members who are not catered for anywhere.

The political clock is ticking for those willing to take up leadership positions in the mighty party National Resistance Movement(NRM), and I am in the queue too.

 However, I am proposing a constitutional amendment barring some section of leaders from aspiring for elective positions in NRM.

For instance, Members of Parliament/ministers are already members of the National Executive Council (NEC)/Caucus, and they are well facilitated. Others hold multiple positions in NRM and the main stream government, which positions are too demanding.

For democratic purposes, it’s prudent that positions in NRM structures be reserved for other members who are not catered for anywhere.

This will create harmony and allow equal distribution of benefits among NRM, because these positions come with benefits.

Charles Otakat,         

NRM cadre, Serere.

