Amend NRM constitution for harmony and equity

The political clock is ticking for those willing to take up leadership positions in the mighty party National Resistance Movement(NRM), and I am in the queue too.

However, I am proposing a constitutional amendment barring some section of leaders from aspiring for elective positions in NRM.

For instance, Members of Parliament/ministers are already members of the National Executive Council (NEC)/Caucus, and they are well facilitated. Others hold multiple positions in NRM and the main stream government, which positions are too demanding.

For democratic purposes, it’s prudent that positions in NRM structures be reserved for other members who are not catered for anywhere.

This will create harmony and allow equal distribution of benefits among NRM, because these positions come with benefits.

Charles Otakat,

NRM cadre, Serere.