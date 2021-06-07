Amplify office of Leader of Opposition

By Guest Writer More by this Author

In 2005, following increasing opposition from within the Movement and external pressure from donors, President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM), campaigned for a return to multi-party politics in a referendum.

In practice, President Museveni has consistently continued to demonise and express his public hatred of political parties that borders on criminalisation of political parties.

Political parties have not been given space and support that would make the whole concept of multi-party democracy work as envisaged. Political party leaders are harassed and its next to impossible to do any form of mobilisation outside the election campaign period.

The 2005 Constitutional amendment that saw a return to multiparty politics required the Legislature to be restructured to reflect this fact. As it were, Article 82A was inserted into the Constitution to provide for the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP).

The Administration of Parliament (Amendment)

Act 2006 accords the LoP a status of a cabinet minister and his/her principal role is to keep the government in check. The LoP appoints Shadow Cabinet ministers that mirror those of the government.

The LoP shall study all policy statements of government with his or her shadow ministers and attend committee deliberations on policy issues and give their parties views and opinions and propose possible alternatives.

Advertisement

Given the harsh treatment Opposition parties get outside Parliament, the office of LoP together with the the four oversight committees, provide an immune oasis to push for alternative agenda for a considerable number of people who wish to see changes in the way government is doing things.

It is important to note that in the 2021 elections the NRM candidate scored 57 per cent of the vote meaning a whole 43 per cent do not agree with the NRM manifesto and have hope in the Opposition to keep their hopes alive. This expectation of citizens places a huge challenge on the office of LoP to deliver.



The election of the LoP of 11th Parliament and secondment of the Heads of Oversight Committees to the office of the Speaker, by the majority Opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), last week, caused excitement but also, going by the conversation in the media and social media platforms, its evident that the office of LoP is not one that Ugandans are familiar with.

Few would actually articulate its role let alone its importance. It was shocking to see comments from people in regions like Western Uganda who argued that there was no representation of MPs from their regions even when there is no single MP on the NUP ticket from the whole of western Uganda (Ankole, Kigezi, Rwenzori, Bunyoro and Tooro sub-regions).

Of the 529 MPs in the 11th Parliament, only 108 belong to Opposition parties. It’s therefore evident that the Opposition forms just around 20 per cent of the MPs.

One may therefore ask “of what impact can such an Opposition have on legislation and other functions of Parliament?” Asked the same question, the LoP Mathias Mpuuga ably responded that its not so much about quantity but the quality of alternative proposals.

This is true but it assumes that the previous office holders have not been producing quality alternatives which may not be the case. How then can the LoP’s office be more transformative and produce quality alternative recommendations that do not gather dust on the shelves of Parliament?

The office of LoP will need to be more creative and visible and find ways of constantly informing and engaging the citizens about the alternative proposals.

This will require increased interactions and consultations with the citizens using all available platforms including main stream media, social media (a quick search on popular social media platforms Twitter and Facebook shows the office has no presence) and community outreaches.

A visit to the Parliamentary Website shows the office of the LoP was active between 2016 and 2018 and there are no alternative statements for the years before and after. The LOP’s office has been in existence since the 8th Parliament.

Even for the alternative policy statements and reviews on the website, its clear that these were not widely disseminated and made known to the greater public which would galvanise pressure to see the feasible proposals adopted.

In a nutshell, as the office pushes for both structural changes like the creation of the office of the Deputy LoP and increase in the number of technical staff and financial resources, there is need to make this office more visible and appealing to the citizens since it’s the only ray of hope for over 40 per cent of Ugandans who would like to see the government kept in check.

So, are we doomed? No, there are answers that I will share here in the future.

Deus Mukalazi,

deusmukalazi@gmail.com

