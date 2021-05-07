An impatient driver is a dangerous one

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Impatience may not immediately come to mind when you think about car wrecks , but an impatient driver can be just as dangerous as a distracted one. Impatience can lead to speeding, illegal lane changing, creating of unwanted traffic queues and road rage , all of which trigger collisions and fatalities on the road.

Impatience can affect every aspect of a driver’s habits. One of the most dangerous habits impatient drivers develop is speeding, which is a major cause of road accidents in Uganda. Road rage , also known as aggressive driving , is one of the worst impatience- related driver behaviours. In Kampala City , it is common to see drivers who completely disregard any civility and respect of the law on the road.

We now have a class of motorists who have assumed that driving a 4×4 sports utility vehicle with blaring exhaust pipes is a right of way and an infringement on the rights of other road users. Becoming impatient behind the wheel can cause you to lose your cool with road and traffic conditions , making you more likely to engage in aggressive driving behaviours.

Granted, many people lead busy lives , which requires many to juggle numerous responsibilities . Between rushing to and from work or school, attending to the needs of family members, and trying to get important errands done, it is only natural to find yourself stressed. Unfortunately, when this causes you to be impatient with other drivers, it can be dangerous, and car accidents are likely to occur.

To keep calm behind the wheel and to avoid losing your patience , practise the following tips;

- Pay attention to traffic reports on the different radio stations so that you are not caught by surprise.

- Leave early, giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.

- Remind yourself that getting angry or upset with the errant and erratic motorists will not make other drivers move any faster.

- Practise taking deep breaths or other relaxation techniques while behind the wheel.

There is nothing worth risking yours and the lives of other motorists for. Remember, having a driving permit is not a right but a privilege, and we all have the moral compass and duty to keep each other safe on the road.

Percy Mulamba, Kampala