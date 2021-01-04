Analysing preaching in Church

By Josue Okoth More by this Author

I want to comment on the letter, ‘Make preaching in church more participatory’ in the Daily Monitor of December 16, 2020.

The writer’s concern is and I quote: “I am a spiritually malnourished Christian. Why? Partly because the traditional sermon in many of the churches that I attend is still a preacher-dominated act.

A preacher decides what the gist of his/her sermon is going to be, the pace of its presentation, the breadth and depth of its coverage, the sequencing of its contents as well as the overall tone of its intended message.

And, this unilaterally packaged sermon, is invariably delivered from the secluded safety of a pulpit – often with that characteristic finality and near-tyrannical fashion!”

He suggested, among other things, that there should be room for the congregants to pose questions and challenge the preacher in areas of discordant facts. He attends many churches looking for spiritual nourishment. Preaching is sometime referred to as sermon or homily.

It was a command by Jesus Himself when he sent his Apostles he had chosen, commissioning them to proclaim the Gospel: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age” (Mt 28:19-20).

So, Jesus is the Proclaimer of the Word – the Chief Preacher and those he has chosen do so on his behalf. Following this command, the Apostles “went out and preached everywhere, and the Lord worked with them and confirmed his word by signs that accompanied it” (Mk 16:20).

This gift of Jesus received by the Apostles has been faithfully guarded by their successors and it is supposed to be handed on from generations by professing the faith and living it in fraternal sharing and celebrating it in liturgy and prayer.

