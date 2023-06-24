Anti-gay Act a demonstration of the will of Ugandans

The passing of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Act in Uganda has sparked varied reactions, with some praising it as a positive development and others venting frustration and anger towards the government.

In enacting the new law, Uganda has joined Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Nigeria, Jamaica, Egypt, and Malaysia, which have enacted laws that criminalise LGBTQ+ activities.

All these cite cultural, religious, and traditional beliefs as reasons. Uganda’s leaders have stood up to be counted among those who are concerned about the values of their country. Bravo!

We need to share the views of supporters of the Act in Uganda both express and tacit. Religious beliefs play a significant role, as anti-LGBTQ+ groups argue that homosexuality contradicts religious teachings and moral values.

This is factual in reference to some Biblical provisions, such as Leviticus 18:22 : “Do not lie with a man as one lies with a woman; that is detestable”. Chapter 20:13 says: “If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads”. Paul, in his first letter to the Corinthians as recorded in chapter 6 verse 9-10 says:“Do not be deceived; neither the sexually immoral nor idolaters nor adulters nor male prostitutes nor homosexual offenders … will inherit the kingdom of God”.

Given that Ugandans are generally believers, allowing LGBTQ+ goes completely against their faith and belief. What defeats the thinking of most people though is that the people who introduced the Bible as the word of God and the only truth are the same turning around to tell us that acts of perversion should now be treated as human rights.

In the same vein, traditional family values also influence support for the Act, with proponents arguing for the preservation and protection of the institution of heterosexual marriage and the family structure.

They believe that recognising same-sex couples or diverse family structures would undermine the sanctity of marriage and potentially harm children’s well-being.

Moreover, concerns about children are also raised, with some individuals suggesting that LGBTQ+ visibility or education could confuse or influence children towards non-heteronormative identities, which they perceive as undesirable pervasive, ungodly and unbecoming.

Again, biological sex and gender identity are intrinsically linked, rejecting the recognition of non-binary or transgender identities as a rejection of natural gender roles and societal norms. They also raise concerns about public health, attributing higher rates of sexually transmitted infections to same-sex relationships or expressing reservations about the impact of transgender medical interventions on individuals’ health.

Some self-seekers have already spoken against the new law just like they did in 2014. One argued that banning LGBTQ will increase the incidence of HIV/Aids. Everyone who knows about Aids and its transmission must have laughed at this .

The enactment of the Act has already elicited international criticism and scrutiny from human rights organisations, governments, and advocacy groups. This could result in condemnations, pressure on the Ugandan government to repeal or amend the law, and potential diplomatic tensions, sanctions, or the redirection of foreign aid. Some individuals and organisations may amplify their advocacy efforts through legal aid, challenging the law’s constitutionality or its compliance with international human rights standards.

Ugandans and the leadership should be ready for a possibility of the law straining diplomatic relationships ,with some LGBTQ+ apologist countries arrogating themselves the position of policemen of the world on the pretext that the law violates constitutional protections or international human rights standards. But Ugandans must remain firm in upholding their right to decide how to be governed.