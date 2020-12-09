Appeal to Uganda National Roads Authority

Busabala Road is just about 7km from Kampala City, Centre yet the road is in a very sorry state

It is with immense grief that I write this letter to remind an authority whose mission is ‘To efficiently develop and maintain a safe and sustainable national road network for the economic development of Uganda.’

A mission whose talk they have partly failed to walk, as Ugandans continue to live lives on a thread-hold support. If you have ever used Busabala, Nyanama and Nalumunye roads, then you will be able to understand and feel my desolation. To be specific, Busabala Road is just about 7km from Kampala City, Centre yet the road is in a very sorry state.

First time users of the road always wonder aloud - “do people who stay this side also vote, let alone pay taxes?’ One would assume people who reside in Busabala and neighbouring areas do not pay taxes.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) was established by the National Authority Act, No. 15 of 2006 and it became operational on July 1, 2008. The organisation was established for the purpose of managing the provision and maintenance of the national roads network in a more efficient and effective manner.

It is true Unra has made achievements, including building a robust organisation and systems, and restoring the national road network to motor able condition. Talk of the beautiful traffic lights and tarmacked roads in some areas. For instance, you cannot compare Entebbe Road of today to the one of five years ago.

Nevertheless, Unra has encountered challenges, including a prolonged downpour, which has destroyed many roads, washed away bridges; corruption and mismanagement of funds. A few months back, the President received a 1,300-page Commission of Enquiry Report into allegations of mismanagement and corruption practices in Unra.

It is against this backdrop that the President urgued that the stealing of public resources must stop. But given the sorry state of many roads, including in the city centre, one wonders what is going on despite the billions of money allocated to the sector for the purpose of constructing and repairing roads!

Just have a look at how messy roads near Katwe Police Station in Kampala are! Citizens should not be living at the mercy of service providers yet they are taxpayers! This is unfair!

I understand many of the roads constructed are being supported through financing from external development partners such as the European Union and World Bank, some of which provide us loans and so the burden goes back to the people through tax increments borne by all Ugandans. Yet part of these Ugandans still use the poor roads! Isn’t this unfair and painful enough to even think of it! It’s like paying a debt whose money was stolen before you used it!

The state of Busabala Road leaves a lot to be desired. In a situation where there is harsh weather such as heavy rain, you cannot be sure whether you will get to your destination in peace.

The sorry state of the road damages vehicles that use the road, leading to high costs of motor repairs.

Recently, residents of Busabala and nearby areas held a peaceful demonstration to express their concern over the poor road network in the area, but not much has been done.

Meanwhile, Unra continues to make promises to work on the road, without following it up with action.

It is absurd we continue to have such a road, moreover near the city centre. Who can explain this situation?

When will this road be fixed for the benefit of all users - residents or not?

Carol Nyangoma Mukisa,

cnyangoma.22@gmail.com