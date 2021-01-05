Applaud Besigye for teaching people how to boost their immunity

By Godfrey Kayitarama More by this Author

Ever since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic, many things have happened! When coronavirus had just struck in China, I saw how the government there handled suspected Covid-19 cases. The authorities would spray substances on the suspects like they were cockroaches.

In Uganda, it was no different. Covid-19 suspects were handled like aliens as ambulances were the only means supposed to transport them. I do not want to mention the exorbitant charges returnees were made to pay in those designated hotels for isolation.

A friend of mine after testing positive for Covid-19 was given only five minutes to pick the items she needed by ambulance operators and before she knew it, she was dumped at Namboole stadium. However, there was a sigh of relief when government allowed suspected cases for self-isolation in the suspects’ homes.

What Ugandans need to know is that when one tests positive, it does not mean they should be discriminated against or called all sorts of names.

Testing positive doesn’t mean you are ailing, but it means that you have the virus and, therefore, should take medication as prescribed by a health worker as well as protect others from getting infected. This can be achieved by observing the standard operating procedures ( SOPS).

The common questions people ask are: “ How did you get Covid-19? How are you feeling?” This is because we still have in mind the months of March and April 2020, when we had not seen our very own contracting or succumbing to Covid-19.

My view is that a Covid-19 case should be treated well, otherwise many deaths due to the pandemic may arise as a result of stigma, fear, and lack of sensitisation. While watching news on TV, a health expert attributed high coronavirus cases to the current political campaigns, weddings and burial ceremonies that attract huge crowds. Many people do not know their status because they have not yet tested. Besides, Covid-19 tests are very expensive for an ordinary Ugandan. Nevertheless, Covid-19 is real.

Advertisement

I would also like to particularly applaud Dr Kizza Besigye for keeping off election campaigns in order to find time to sensitise Ugandans on how to improve their immunity by taking a mixture of steamed fruits. That is the way to go.

Godfrey Kayitarama,

kayitarama@gmail.com

