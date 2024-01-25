Appointment of new EC officials wake up call for law amendment

Through a letter dated January 5, 2024, President Museveni appointed members of the Electoral Commission. In the said letter, the president appointed Dr. Simba Ssali Kayunga, Mr. Anthony Okello, Mrs. Pamela Etem Okudi and Mr. Robert Kasule as the new members to the commission.

Justice Simon Byabakama, Hajjati Aisha Lubega and Stephen Tashobya were retained as members of the commission. This ended speculation on the term of the outgoing commission. The appointments would only change a few moments towards the vetting when some of the appointed members were dropped and replaced. The above team would have superintended over the forthcoming 2026 general elections had it not been for the changes. This article will however focus on the previous appointees despite the changes

The Electoral Commission is established under chapter five of the Ugandan constitution. It is provided therein that the commission shall consist of seven members who are the chairperson, deputy chairperson and five members who must be persons of high moral character, proven integrity with considerable experience in conduct of public affairs. These are appointed by the president with the approval of Parliament and are supposed to serve a 7-year term renewable only once. Upon appointment, the appointee is required to forego any position as Member of Parliament, local government council or executive of a political organization or party.

The core mandate of the commission is to organize regular free and fair elections. In execution of its mandate, the commission is required to act independently and not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority. The question of independence of the commission has always been a big concern for most of the political actors who have consistently asserted that the EC can never been independent given the mode of appointment of its members.

We need to look at the would-be members had it not been the changes. Dr Simba is a lecturer of political science and public administration at Makerere University, Mr. Anthony Okello and Robert Kasule are both former Members of Parliament and contestants in the recent elections. This background puts the independence of the would-be commissioners in question let alone those have been retained.

As is the Biblical analogy of the difficulty of getting through the gates of heaven, it is difficult to enter into a commissioner's heart and see his or her independence. Just like the old adage goes, justice must not just be done but seen to be done, so should be the independence of the commissioner. A man seated in "akawe enuune bus", an ordinary person, should be able to tell that indeed this is an independent commission for it to be an independent electoral commission. No sensible can say the EC with the recent appointments is independent even if it were to be. Even the blind can be able to see that a former MP and a lecturer of political science cannot act independently.

One asks himself what the intention of the promulgators of the 1995 constitution was in putting such sweeping powers in the hands of the president. It cannot be said there was no protection afforded. The protection could be found in the provisions for presidential term limits and age limits. That's why it was highly argued that deleting these provisions was tantamount to altering the basic structure of the Constitution. The makers of the constitution had assumed that the appointing authority would be entitled to only two terms or cut out by age and therefore there would be no need to appoint a partisan commission.

We my therefore be forced to borrow a leaf from our Kenyan brothers in appointing members to our EC. The Kenyan Constitution prohibits appointment of persons to the IEBC, the equivalent of our EC, who have in the preceding 5 years held office or stood for election as Member of Parliament or County assembly, governing body or political party or holds state office. Such provisions leaves no gap for appointment of political cadres to the commission and strengthens its independence. It is no wonder that the IBEC has been seen as independent and Kenyan elections seemingly free and fair.

The constitutional provisions regarding appointment of members of the EC are pertinent questions that require agent attention. If this is not done, the aspect of an independent Electoral Commission shall remain a mirage and so shall be the much desired free and fair elections.