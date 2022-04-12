About the appointments and disappointments at State House

Why should there be an uproar every time ministers, ambassadors/ High Commissioners, Resident District Commissioners are deployed and re-deployed by the appointing authority?

Many folks, including the highly schooled ones (leaders), keep querying the presidential appointments

Just like biblical Noah of the ancient Ark deployed a dove as recorded in Genesis Chapter 8:1 ff to find out whether the floods had receded every time the President deploys RDCs also to act as his Doves. The relevance can only be understood by those people who have a background of security. Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) are a strategic deployment.

The only question on the lips of Ugandans today are the President’s Fishermen/women like apostle Simon Peter who was prior to his enrolment as a service man of Jesus Christ attempting to deny their Master three times at 3am before the cock crowed or is it malice, sabotage or simply sheer regime inertia?

In the Bible it is said again that money is the root cause of all evil. In 1998 the President signed an instrument appointing his district representatives and travelled abroad only for his minister then to compile a fresh list and accompanied it with the President’s one page instrument with completely different names of the former’s interest. The President was very angry on return yet had nothing to do. In 2014, there was a total mix during that failed palace coup and those who were the President’s diehards were taken care of (their own words), victimised and 63 were kicked out and not for nothing some people were paid handsomely. Bad habits surely are like a comfortable bed, easy to get into, but difficult to get out of. A wise man fills his ears first before emptying his mouth and says that if you are planning for short term plant beans, if you are planning for medium term plant trees and that if you are planning for life educate children.

In 2018, a list of Resident District Commissioners was compiled and delivered to H.E the President for signature but again embarrassingly there was a dead person who had been deployed. The President was forced to withdraw the deployment list but damage had already been done.

Many people who do not know about security issues, narrowly think that the Luwero bush War ended in January 1986, it is not so, they only live in fear and fear is a function of lack of knowledge and to dispel fear you need to reduce your ignorance. The Luwero bush war continues to date because war is no picnic. The time I disconnected with my local contacts with NRA combatants in 1984 it was a do-or-die moment. About half a million people living in the Singo wilderness were facing starvation.

Rather than perish like small rats, guerrillas had to make very hard yet very wise choices. This was to let its non-combatants return to their homes. This was a tough decision as it meant living with the enemy – Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) murderous soldiers and their boot lickers, the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) youth wingers. Still there had to be coordinators to collect food from UNLA- held “Danger zones”.

One day these agents were walking through the bush and suddenly saw a dead body. Near it (body), were lying 20 other corpses brutally murdered by UNLA soldiers. Another time just after Kisweka, agents entered a big cassava field. What did they find? Human skeletons all over the gardens. Nevertheless, these did not deter them from their mission - to gather food.

A story is told that enemy soldiers UNLA would spot banana or cassava fields and lay in ambush nearby waiting for rebel agents NRA to gather survival foods and shower them with bullets. Many of the skeletons were therefore of such food seekers. It was not simple to scale the capabilities of the enemy forces.

There is another day former NRA fighters will never forget still on their hunting expeditions at a place called Buswabulongo where a week earlier the UNLA had laid an ambush and killed some 80 people who had all gone to hunt for food.