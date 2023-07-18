Archbishop Emeritus Bakyenga was a rare priest

I woke up to the sad news of the passing on of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Ecclesiastical Province of Mbarara, Paul K. Bakyenga. It is a loss to the church, the country, and the international community.

We’re going to miss him. He was a very gifted and humorous preacher. Archbishop Paul Bakyenga was not only towering in stature but also in leadership, development work, and care for underprivileged persons, and as a very effective teacher of the word of God.

As a member of the Anglican community, I didn’t attend many religious occasions and events with him. But on the few occasions I attended, his sermons always conveyed the deepest theological truths in an accessible manner to everyone.

His commitment to doing things for the glory of God was unequaled. His development work included pioneering and setting up St Joseph’s University in Mbarara and fundraising for the construction of the Holy Innocents Children – which specialises in treating children. It is probably the only specialized hospital for children in Western Uganda.

At a personal level, he was a source of constant good advice and solid wisdom. My interactions and interfaces with him had a great impact on me.

His rise from a humble background to become one of the most important influential people in the world sent out a powerful message to me at an early age. I started believing that I too could achieve my goals if I am focused, hardworking, and disciplined.

He liked sharing his personal stories that inspired me. For instance, he told me how his father sacrificed the education of his brothers and sisters so he could enroll in a seminary.

Archbishop Bakyenga didn’t forget his brothers and sisters when he became successful. He supported them including supporting the education and personal development of their children. Most of them are now professionals in different fields ranging from medicine, education, etc. In the early 1980s, Bakyenga was the only person who owned a car in our village, Ngoma. Naturally, as young children, we could get excited. We could run to the roadside to take a glimpse of the youthful priest driving a car.

I first met him one on one in 1994 when I had just completed Senior Four. I had passed well but was re-admitted to Nganwa High School for A -level. I had changed my mind during my Senior Four vacations and was interested in joining Mbarara High School. And luckily enough according to the Ministry of Education Senior Five cut-off, I would have been admitted if I had put Mbarara High School as my first choice.

I told my mother the only person who could possibly get me admitted to Mbarara High School was Bakyenga. Fast forward, I walked to his country home in Rushoroza Cell in Greater Ngoma village without an appointment. He welcomed me warmly. He made me comfortable as I told him what I had come for. He wrote a chit to the Head teacher Mbarara High School and the rest is history.

He used to tell me that “I am a daring person” I think because not many at my age at that time could dare attempt to reach out to a Bishop. I always made it a priority to visit him even without an appointment. I particularly loved his unique sense of humour, and his ability to analyse quickly and offer words of wisdom.

In my professional career, he has always been there for me – mentoring and encouraging me. He continued to mentor me and never tired of listening to my ventures and adventures. He is one of the best listeners that I have ever known.

My association with him helped me grow and be a contributing member of society. When we started Rwebiita Preparatory School, a school in my village, the school management Committee endorsed him to be our patron and Good Will Ambassador.

He supported us in all ways including being physically present on a good number of occasions which was very rare, given the responsibilities he had.

His broad vision had made him comfortable in the world of ecumenical and inter-faith relations. As a committed member of the Anglican Church, my closeness with Archbishop Bakyenga didn’t go down well with some parochial people, especially politicians who believed in dividing people along religious lines for selfish reasons.

A few years back when he retired, I encouraged him to spend his time writing his biography. I hope he did. I thought that young people would be influenced positively by reading about the real-life story of a successful or remarkable person like Bakyenga. I thought it was good for young people to learn about the challenges that the Archbishop overcame so they can be inspired and make connections to their own lives.

Rest in Peace, my friend and mentor.

Dr Mesharch W. Katusiime,