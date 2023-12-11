Are biopesticides at the level of replacing synthetic pesticides?

With growing concerns about the use of synthetic pesticides and their effects on the health of the public and that of the environment, a lot of public outcry has been heard pointing to biopesticides as the suitable alternatives to the synthetic pesticides and research has been conducted in an effort to validate and answer the numerous gaps around usage of biopesticides.

Biopesticides are defined as plant protection products derived from natural sources which can be categorised into microbial namely fungi, bacteria, protozoa and viruses that are natural enemies of invertebrate organisms and hence can be used to suppress their population levels.

Examples of these are bacteria such as Bacillus Thirungiensis (commonly referred to as Bt) the fungus Beauveria bassiana and Spinosad which is from a bacteria microbial source. The other category of biopesticides is naturally occurring chemicals which originate mainly from plant materials such as neem, Aloe vera, Lantana camara, among others.

Of the two categories, it’s the latter which farmers are more familiar with and hence which has been used a lot in the fields registering some positive results with regards to pest population check.

Although the biopesticides are viewed as the potential alternative to the widely used synthetic pesticides, various researchers have come out to oppose the move claiming that they are not yet at the level of replacing the synthetic pesticides due to the numerous gaps in their usage that still exist and whose answers haven’t yet been properly documented, which information is very crucial for the farmers.

The above concerns have been instrumental in creating skeptism among many large scale farmers hence preventing them from embracing the use of biopesticides which has left them at the display of the small-scale farmers only.

Even if some concerns around rates and frequencies are gradually being answered through research, there remains several questions that need to be addressed around biopesticide use to ensure that they are embraced widely.

Biopesticides surely have the potential of replacing synthetic pesticides but they are not yet at the level of replacing them due to a lot of work that needs to be done by the different stakeholders like governments, researchers, agribusiness owners, among others, to create an enabling environment that will favour farmers who invest a lot of time and effort in the use of the biopesticides. Various actions that must be taken to ensure that biopesticides get to the level of completely replacing synthetic pesticides include:

Investing in research to answer the gaps that are still existing on the use of biopesticides and availing the findings to the farming communities through extension.

Investing in infrastructure like factories that produce biopesticides. Just as there are numerous factories producing synthetic pesticides, government needs to deliberately push for the set up of factories that produce biopesticides.

Sensitisation of the farming community about the benefits of biopesticide use. The investment in infrastructure should be preceded by the creation of market for those products and this can be done through informing farmers about why they need to make the transition from the synthetic to the biopesticides.

Passing of policies that favour the use of biopesticides. Policies can include imposing high taxes on synthetic pesticides and subsidised ones on the biopesticides such that manufacturers and farmers are inclined to go for the biopesticides in place of the synthetic pesticides.

Deliberate action to conserve pesticidal plants which are the raw materials for biopesticides. Due to the increasing population, various ecosystems where pesticidal plants were found previously have been destroyed leading to the extinction of some of these species. It is thus crucial to increase awareness of these plants to the public such that they are preserved.

If the above are not worked on, the talk about the full scale replacement of synthetic pesticides by biopesticides will only remain in conferences and reports but won’t be implemented since it won’t be feasible for the farmers.