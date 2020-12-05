Are police becoming punching bag?

By Sam Okirunda More by this Author

Recently in the US, a police officer was caught on camera kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until he couldn’t breath. Floyd eventually died. I think that is the most shabby crime committed by police I have ever seen.

However, there has been a series of crimes in America committed by police against Blacks.

The Floyd incident caught the attention of many people both in the US and other parts of the world hence triggering demos against police brutality.

Some people even called for disbanding the entire police force while others wanted the federal government to stop funding the Force. As all that was happening, President Donald Trump and his supporters did the opposite, they instead called for defending the police and respecting law and order in their country. This is not because they supported the killings of people, but they considered other good work the police do.



I think the world has created a culture that protestors are always right and even when they break laws, they should be protected. In my view, that is like encouraging savagery.

The truth is that some times they go overboard by confronting police. Most times even the issues for staging protests do not hold water, but the police ignore since we have pushed them against the wall.

