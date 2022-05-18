Are Ugandan climate negotiators ready for CoP 27?

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCC will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt in November this year. Egypt will work to make the conference a radical turning point in international climate efforts in coordination with all parties, for the benefit of Africa and the entire world.

Throughout the year, the Presidencies of COP will engage at ministerial, head of delegation and technical levels, as appropriate, on issues critical to the delivery of work this year and the success of COP 27. Regular multilateral consultations at the level of heads of delegation will provide an opportunity for Parties to engage informally on specific issues and make progress in preparation for Sharm el-Sheikh.

Furthermore, with the East African region lagging behind on climate action in large part due to the indifference of its senior officialdom, this COP could provide the kind of pomp-heavy mega-platform needed to convince these men (and few women) of the need to act. Although climate and environment now feature at most East African-related gatherings, they’re often granted graveyard slots and struggle to attract significant interest. Here, for the first time in a while, is an opportunity to connect climate action to broader economic and security priorities in Africa.

There’s an argument to be made that the climate crises have deepened as a direct result of the sidelining of many of those who are best placed to address them. If Uganda’s environmental community is to play a consequential role in stifling some of the worst climate fallouts, this might be there and by extension, perhaps, the region’s residents’ last best chance.

Activists and conservationists across Uganda are acutely aware of this, and many of them are girding for action. They’ve harnessed the COP news hook to escalate campaigns in media and bolster their profiles to good effect in places. Generally more environment-focused journalists and more environmental news segments.

To be fair, some of them are superficial, and, in Uganda at least, largely drowned out by Uganda’s own pre-conference STOCKHOLM scene-setting on Friday, April 22, 2022 organised by the United Nations Development Programme.

This was the first ever STOCKHOLM Initiative conference in Uganda. They discussed a series of suggestions and looked at the national consultations not only as a preparation process but as one that eventually influences how Uganda strategically uses nature, environment, and climate actions to promote inclusive sustainable development, strengthen cooperation and accelerate innovative action towards national development, whilst contributing to global commitments.

Despite all these debates and negotiations that will take place, the question that lingers in many peoples’ minds is: “What do all these discussions and agreements mean to the ordinary citizen who is struggling to cope with the changing weather, seasons, losses and damages to their crops, death of their animals and human diseases as a result of the changing climate?

Conclusively, we request the Climate Change Department under the Ministry of Water and Environment to convene the pre-COP27 massive public dialogues for all stakeholders regionally and during the public dialogues, the heads of thematic negotiating groups (i.e. Adaptation, Mitigation, Finance, Capacity building, Gender and Technology) have to give us input on what Uganda will be taking to the negotiating table in Egypt.

In the same spirit, we also request that the government meets all stakeholders to inform us of the outcomes of these conferences vis a vis Uganda’s position, reflect on the implications for the country and make meaningful interpretation to facilitate national climate action, building on early lessons.