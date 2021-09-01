Army veterans could turn situation in Masaka around

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On Monday August 30, Daily Monitor ran a story titled “Masaka army veterans ask for guns to counter machete-wielding gangs”. The article highlighted the wish of retired military officers to acquire guns and use them to protect locals in the greater Masaka region who are living in fear following the shocking gruesome murders in the area.

Despite the deployment of joint security forces, at least 28 Ugandans have been gruesomely murdered by the machete-wielding gangs in Masaka as of August 30, 2021. Local media reports indicate at least one person is found hacked to death every morning in the region.

The murderers seem not to be bothered by the presence of men and women in uniform. It is like they have mastered the tricks on how to beat security and continue with their “merciless” killings. The government has a reason to worry because the lives of innocent Ugandans there are now in danger.

President Museveni and his security men must urgently find a working strategy to end the killings. The government should consider listening to alternative solutions from army veterans and local leaders and weigh on the effectiveness of such suggestions.

I find the request of guns by the retired soldiers worthy because these old men still have the skills they acquired during their service in the military and other security organs. They could actually offer a very vital and immediate help to the joint security forces in dealing with the machete wielding thugs.

The army veterans could equally command the already established vigilante groups and guard the villagers.

Meanwhile, the government should establish a clear criteria on how army veterans will be given guns – that is if the president and security docket will really buy the idea.

In a nutshell, the situation in Masaka should worry every Ugandan who values life and the government should act fast and smart such that peace is restored in the region. The murderers must also be traced and brought to book. Government must compensate all families who have lost their loved ones and ensure that the victims get justice.

Daniel Kibet – NMG media lab trainee (2021) [email protected]