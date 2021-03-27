By Guest Writer More by this Author

Every leader must have a following because it is the following that looks to the leader for guidance. This, therefore, means that leaders ought to have foresight. To lead and people follow takes ones’ commitment, care and concern.

One must know and have the ability to see or focus ahead. It is then that one will tell others to follow them. Luke 6:39 says: “And he spake a parable unto them, Can the blind lead the blind? Shall they not both fall into the ditch?” Here, Jesus underlines the importance of a leader. He is a guide, an instructor and a director. In the world of faith, Jesus likens leaders to shepherds. He says every flock must have a shepherd. He also refers to Himself as a good shepherd (John 10:1 ff).

In 1st Corinthians 4:16, St Paul urges believers to imitate him as he imitates Christ. He struggled to emulate Christ and urged his followers to emulate him. This means that he set examples worth following. Believers tend to pattern their lives after their leaders. So as go the leaders, so go the people.

People wander like sheep without Godly leadership. Zechariah 10:2 says: “For the idols have spoken vanity, and the diviners have seen a lie, and have told false dreams; they comfort in vain: Therefore, they went their way as a flock, they were troubled, because there was no shepherd.” Zechariah 11:4-5 says: “Thus saith the Lord my God; Feed the flock of the slaughter; whose possessors slay them, and hold themselves not guilty: And they that sell them say, Blessed be the Lord; for I am rich: And their own shepherds pity them not.” It is a great disaster for the Lord’s shepherds to turn God’s flock into business.

John Owor,

oworjohn1@gmail.com