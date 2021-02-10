Avoid turning contest for change into one of greed

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Reading the Daily monitor of February 8, I noted with concern that what was a contest for change ended up becoming one of political positions and yet these positions can help less in causing change. In fact, positions are a liability to the struggle since they occupy the lives of office bearers with utmost level of complacency.

The one-to-one model as proposed by DP would have, without doubt, given the change-seeking forces more Members of Parliament than this, now that the percentage of NRM is 64 per cent with 332 MPs followed by 14 per cent Independents with 71 MPs, of which 66 MPs are NRM-leaning plus the 2 per cent of UPDF tending toward NRM with 10 MPs.

What can our 10 per cent of NUP with 55 MPs, 06 per cent of FDC with 30MPs, 2 per cent of DP with nine MPs, per cent of JEEMA with 1MP and 2 per cent of UPC with 9 MPs combined do in the 11th Parliament?

At the end of the day the consideration in Parliament despite the good debates are numbers, once they have the numbers even unpopular laws will be passing contrary to the voices of the people as Opposition MPs will look on helplessly as was the case in 2017 when they removed the age limit.

They have at least 80 per cent of the total number of MPs in the 11th Parliament while the change seekers only occupy 20 per cent with some individuals we aren’t sure of, for instance the UPC has their members serving in government but as UPC MPs as such it is difficult to ascertain whether such members can vote with the people on controversial Bills.

It is important to note that it is rare for change of government to come from Parliament, especially in Africa, save for countries with strong political institutions like South Africa, where the would be strong individuals are prevailed over by the established political institutions.

However, the 11th Parliament just like the previous parliaments won’t bring change that we need, they will perform the duties of Parliament as enshrined in Article 79 of the Constitution namely, making laws and such duties as provided for under the Parliamentary Act such as performing of oversight role, appropriation of funds from the Consolidated Fund (budgeting), which is also done but to entrench the system thus benefitting those in government.

It would be possible for Parliament to cause change by motioning Article 107 of the Constitution that provides for removal of the president, unfortunately the proponents of this idea do not have the numbers to do that through Parliament.

The question then is, of what value is Parliament in regard to causing change if we can’t remove the President? The answer is simple, in such circumstances occupying seats in Parliament just like all other elective positions serve to improve the lives of the occupants but to the detriment of the common man and woman because the office bearers serve as accomplices in the oppression by becoming part of government.

These positions are counterproductive, so we would rather boycott them and focus on the liberation of the country first. Occupying theses positions will give us a sense of comfort and we forget the suffering of our people.

