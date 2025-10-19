Baba Raila Amolo Odinga: A voice that shaped a continent

In remembering Baba Raila, we do more than honour a man; we commemorate a force that shaped Kenya and inspired Africa. Born on January 7, 1945, in Maseno, Raila Odinga lived not merely as a politician but as a symbol of resistance, hope, and Pan-African aspiration. His death on October 15 closes a luminous chapter in Africa’s story of struggle and sovereignty. “He was not merely a man in politics, but a conscience in motion; a pilgrim of justice carrying the dreams of a continent. His voice rose beyond Kenya’s borders, echoing the flame of liberty that neither prisons nor defeat could extinguish. Today, we celebrate not the fall of a leader, but the ascension of a legacy that illuminates Africa’s march toward freedom and unity.”

Raila’s path was shaped by family and circumstance. Son of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first vice-president, and Mary Juma, he was steeped from childhood in politics and moral urgency. His education at Nyanza Mission schools, Maranda Primary, and Maranda High exposed him to injustice and the weight of duty. In 1962, he travelled to East Germany, studying mechanical engineering at the Herder Institute and the Technical University of Magdeburg, graduating in 1970. These years fostered systemic thinking, discipline, and a belief that building a just society is both a technical and moral task.

Returning to Kenya, Raila excelled as a scholar and entrepreneur: lecturing at the University of Nairobi, co-founding East African Spectre (a pioneering LPG cylinder manufacturer), and rising to deputy director at the Kenya Bureau of Standards. Each role reflected his commitment to national self-reliance and dignity.

Yet when Kenya faced authoritarianism under Daniel Arap Moi, Raila answered the moral call. Arrested in 1982 for alleged involvement in a coup, he endured six years of detention, mostly in solitary confinement. He emerged resilient, his resolve tempered by humility. Upon release, he resumed activism, opposing one-party rule, entering electoral politics, and founding the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM). Though the presidency eluded him; 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017, 2022, his campaigns were mirrors of Kenya’s imperfections and calls for justice.

Raila’s leadership was transformative. Following the 2007 post-election violence, he accepted a unity government, serving as Prime Minister until 2013 and helping rewrite Kenya’s 2010 Constitution, one of Africa’s most rights-rich charters. He critiqued corruption, inequality, and ethnic favouritism, bridging divides and promoting reconciliation, exemplified by the 2018 “handshake” with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Baba’s love for Kenya was profound, extending to the marginalised and youth. He embraced Generation Z protests in 2023–2024, lauding courage, condemning brutality, and urging dialogue. Pan-Africanism for him was praxis: continental unity and shared freedom, not rhetoric. His engagement with African institutions reflected his belief that true sovereignty is collective.

Even in his twilight years, Raila remained a guiding conscience. Early this year, he was nominated for the African Union Commission chairmanship, underscoring his continental stature. This month, while undergoing treatment in India, he passed away aged 80. The Kenyan state declared seven days of mourning; the continent paused. Baba’s life exemplified resilience, principled opposition to tyranny, love for the people, and vision for Africa.