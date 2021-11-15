Bakka Male: A man of two homes, Buddo and Mengo

The death of Mzee Patrick Bakka Male has not only deprived us of a true son of the soil, brother, patriarch, teacher, elder and fellow pilgrim. “...in this dark world of sin”_ (as the good old hymn, Peace, Perfect Peace reminds us), but also struck a deep and sombre note in our hearts.

My thoughts and prayers do, therefore, turn to Maama Molly his beloved wife and to his children, relations, friends, colleagues, fellow alumni, plus a vast array of other mourners near and far who, given the tremendous disruption and confusion typical in such circumstances, are yet to come or now have been placed in a position in which they have to fully come to grips with the passing of this great man.

But, by all accounts, it takes an entire lifetime to deal with the full horror of death. “Death, the negation of life”_ as LL Morris (formerly Principal of Ridley College, Melbourne and Canon of St Paul’s Cathedral, Melbourne) calls it, is, according to Biblical Theology, both “...the most natural... and most unnatural of things...” with both physical and spiritual ramifications. It is a frightening and disturbing reminder of man’s fallen and mortal nature. At the same time, it is ‘‘...the gateway [to eternal life after resurrection]” through which we “...will in due course pass.” Cf._ CS Lewis.

For a man whose high reputation far outsized his stature and simplicity, Bakka Male struck a figure of one who was very much in charge of his affairs, daily striving to give his best regardless of his condition(s) a life lesson in selflessness, I dare say which we must all (re)consider taking home if we are to hit our strides before exiting this stage.

From their conversation with him at King’s College, Buddo in 2016, Cathy Wamulongo and Sheila Bogere, then writing for The Budonian, keenly observed:

“The headmaster...is astute and ambitious, raising the bar, pushing the envelope... he still goes on, a ceaseless dynamo of energy... is seemingly unfazed by the demands of his job,” which prompted them to rather anxiously inquire whether this healthy aura he exudes is real, especially because “...he was still able to append his signature to all the important documents (his sufferance from a stroke, diabetes and high blood pressure notwithstanding) and yet again the doctors did not even prescribe convalescence for him!”_ Reflectively, he manages a disposition that would downplay it all and avert their anxiety, at least momentarily. Soon, they discover , “...he has a fancy term [for it], ‘age shift’.”

At Mengo Senior School, where he had been my headmaster, it was pretty obvious to all that he terribly derived much satisfaction in giving his best through teamwork. Teams and team building, if one correctly calls to mind, was the school’s first annual theme under his reign (2004-2008). One is highly doubtful, though, that we had hitherto been this focused. And so, he not only expected but required the same from everyone else, too. At the end of his helm,

The Star magazine, which according to Bernard Butare Buteera its then chief editor, he greatly helped revamp; captured his rather mixed feelings about leaving Mengo Hill to return to Buddo Hill, where he had previously schooled, worked, raised a family, and now was considered a proper ‘mutaka’ (native resident).

“I feel confused,” he honestly revealed. “Barely (four) years,” he goes on , “and you’re out of your home. It fills me with sadness... but I’m happy that I’m going with no regrets; I’ve done my best for Mengo...”

Perhaps to the chagrin of our friendly lot in and out of Buddo, “Mengo [est. 1895],” he hastened to add, “is the father and mother of Buddo [est. 1906] whichever way you would want to put it... so definitely, I’m still part of Mengo... I will always be here.”_ Then came the soothing words, “I feel humbled (a prophet is seldom welcome in his hometown) ...the fact that I have been accepted, more so in this capacity...

I must say, I am happy to go back home after a long time. I studied in Buddo, taught there, served as a deputy head teacher, and I actually live in Buddo. So, I am happy to be back home.”_ This, forlornly, would also be his last official posting.

There are others, I should like to think, who like me, are not blind to Mzee Bakka Male’s shortcomings. This is the norm rather than the exception for all men. Yet, for all his shortcomings, he was never timid when duty called. He had a good sense of judgement. He also firmly exercised his authority.

While still in office, he endeavoured to ward off the grim network of hyenas at Namirembe, Mengo and Kampala—whose chief architect and orchestrator, according to “hearsay”—is a “Muchwezi” stationed at the Entebbe “Deals House”. It could be these very qualities, among others, that endeared him everywhere else he served and equally enabled him to register tremendous achievements.