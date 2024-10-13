Balancing an 8 to 5 job and running a successful business

For almost eight years, I’ve worked for some top organisations, and for the past three years, I’ve also managed to start and run my own small business.

Many people ask me how I manage both, and honestly, balancing a full-time job while running a business can be tough, but with a few strategies, it is definitely doable.

These days, many people are turning their side hustles into successful ventures while still working their 9 to 5 jobs. It is a great way to gain financial security while chasing your passions.

So, here are a few things that have helped me balance both worlds: Time management is everything when you are balancing work and a side business. It is about being smart with your schedule so you can give both your job and your business the attention they need. Whether it is using Google Calendar or a simple notebook for to-do lists, having a plan makes all the difference.

For me, I stick to my job during work hours and trust my team to handle business matters until I am available after 5pm. Then, I do quick check-ins to see if anything needs my attention. I also use weekends for things like stocking inventory, engaging with clients, and handling other business-related tasks. It is about finding a rhythm that works for you.

One of the biggest challenges is not letting one role spill into the other. During the day, I am 100 percent focused on my job. I do not check business emails or take calls. After work, I shift gears to focus on my business. It is all about being fully present in whatever you are doing at the moment.

I have even set up a separate phone line for my business so I can ignore those calls during the day and tackle them in the evening. Over time, my clients have learnt to respect those boundaries, and most only contact me after 5pm or on weekends unless something urgent comes up.

One great advantage of holding down a full-time job while running a business is that you can apply the skills you have picked up at work to your side hustle. Whether it is project management, leadership, or handling clients, those experiences really help when running your own venture.

I have found that a lot of the strategies I use in my job, like planning and delegation, also work well in my business. And it is not just the skills—you can also tap into the networks and contacts you have built along the way.

Do not rush things. It is important to start small and grow your business at a pace that feels manageable. You do not have to have everything figured out from day one. Focus on building a solid foundation and then expand as you go.

For instance, I did not dive into my business thinking it would grow overnight. I started small, gradually built up my client base, and as my revenue grew, I found myself more confident in taking on bigger projects. It is all about pacing yourself. Balancing both a full-time job and a business can be draining, so it is important to make time for yourself. You need to recharge, both physically and mentally. Otherwise, you will burn out, and that is no good for either your job or your business.

For me, Sundays are sacred—I go to church to reset spiritually, and I always make time to swim or play football to stay active. Taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of your business.

Juggling a full-time job and a business is not easy, but it is possible if you are organised, disciplined, and willing to delegate or automate tasks. Plenty of successful entrepreneurs started out just like this—running a side hustle while working full-time. With the right mindset and strategies, you can do it too.

By setting boundaries, using your job skills, and scaling your business gradually, you can find a balance that works for you—without sacrificing your life, your job, or your business success.