Balancing between market-based and non-profit approaches

Access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy is crucial for economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. In Uganda, like many other developing nations, achieving universal energy access has among many the large affordability as a core challenge.

With over 40 percent of the populace being out of the money economy as per the central bank statistics of 2021, using a purely market-based approach is the best practice but it seems to be a longer journey for the country in achieving universal energy access.

This is more prevalent in the rural areas which are mainly off-grid and relying heavily on biomass for cooking with no personal economic motivation or incentive to adopt cleaner energy solutions. To effectively address this issue, both market-based and non-profit approaches to increasing access to sustainable energy for cooking, lighting, and productive use needs to be deployed to ensure that no one is left behind.

The market-based approaches rely on the principles of supply and demand, competition, and private sector participation. In Uganda, promoting market-based approaches can yield several benefits including increased efficiency in service delivery as a result of the competitiveness. This further stimulates private-sector investment, hence more jobs.

Additionally, this approach to accelerating sustainable energy access demonstrates a high potential for scalability and replicability hence being viewed as more sustainable. This can be seen with successful business models like pay-as-you for solar have been expanded across different regions, allowing for broader access the technology solutions.

While the latter approaches may play a vital role, relying more on them alone threatens to leave those Uganda out of the money economy behind. Therefore, non-profit approaches which prioritise social equity and inclusivity should be invested in to bridge the energy access gap and also prepare grounds for the market-based approaches.

Through a data-driven decision-making criterion, there is a need for a comprehensive understanding of energy needs, demographics, and regional disparities so that segments with higher affordability gaps can be earmarked for special not-for-profit demand-side interventions. This can also further address the issue of leakage of these special demand-side interventions to other areas which are viable for the market-based approach.

Moreover, non-profit approaches often work closely with local communities, empowering them through capacity building and knowledge transfer to create a sense of ownership and sustainability of benefits related to energy access.

In conclusion, achieving universal access to sustainable energy in Uganda requires a balanced approach that combines market-based and non-profit initiatives. While market-based approaches drive efficiency, investment, and innovation, non-profit approaches ensure inclusivity, affordability, and reach marginalised communities.