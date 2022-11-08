Be part of the solution, not the pollution

Have you ever asked yourself why the colour green is fading in Uganda today? It’s because of the rate of pollution. This pollution is a threat to our environment and living organisms in it.

It’s quite sad that the pollution we have is caused by our irresponsible action. Our earth provides us with food, shelter and yet we exploit it without considering the consequences.

Pollution is the introduction of harmful, poisonous and toxic substances into the environment. It is classified into groups depending on the natural components as follows: water pollution, air pollution, soil pollution and noise pollution.

Some of the most polluted regions in Uganda are the central Kampala as it ranks among the worlds most polluted cities although it is quite clean in some areas. Kampala is considered one of the most polluted, with pollution levels up to seven times higher than the World Health Organisation’s safe standard, according to a report released in 2021.

In Uganda, most of the water bodies are contaminated with human waste, soil sediments, fertilisers and mud running into the water that is used for drinking. These pollutants harm aquatic animals and make water unsafe for drinking.

Researchers say Rwizi River in Western Uganda is one of the most contaminated water bodies due to its various tributaries crisscrossing different districts and pouring its water with pollutants into Lake Vitoria, which is Africa’s largest fresh lake.

Another natural component polluted is the air. The air pollution in Uganda has disrupted the natural balance of various gases in the atmosphere by contaminating it with vehicles plying roads, manufacturing factories releasing harmful gases and many more. Kampala, Uganda’s capital city has the second worst air in Africa, according to the Air Visual 2018 world air quality report. It lacks a real time sufficient and publicly accessible air quality-monitoring network.

The other type of pollution in Uganda is noise pollution. Noise pollution results in loss of hearing due to the loud noises produced by vehicles, factories, jets, airplanes and motorcycles. One should not take it lightly since it can greatly damage our ears and disrupt people’s sleep, causing a negative effect on the body.

Did you know: 1. Pollution is a slient killer in Uganda. 2. Air pollution is a greater threat to life expectancy than smoking, HIV/Aids and so many more. 3. The sad reality is that humans are the ones who are intentionally polluting the environment.

Let us come together as one to keep Uganda clean and free from pollution by promoting the green environment, maintaining proper disposal of waste and encouraging people to plant more trees as a simple step in maintaining the order of the environment.

We should realise that our planet’s alarm is going off and it is time to wake up and take action and be part of the solution, not pollution.