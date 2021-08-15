Before choosing a school for your child...

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Since Uganda National Examination Board released Primary Leaving Examinations and Uganda Certificate of Education results, all stakeholders are planning for the next level of education for these learners.

The best performing schools automatically end up sweeping students from other schools. But is academic performance the only scale to rate the best and worst schools? A good school is not only essential in the upbringing of a child academically, but also morally, socially and spiritually.

These aspects are essential in holistic growth of a learner. Vet and scale what the institutions offer before you consider them. The following tips can help you decide where to take your child.

Priority: The student’s priority and that of the parent should be in tandem in order to have a unified resolution.

The school you want your child in and what you want them to be in future are very crucial since they play a vital role in shaping them to reach their full potential and God- given ability.

In professional counselling, a counsellor does not make decisions for their client but only guides them to make their own decisions. One of the mistakes parents make is to impose their wishes on their children. So consider yours and the learner’s priorities and find a middle ground.

Academic performance: No parent would like their children to be in poorly performing schools. Unfortunately, performance has become adulterated and now we have “tailored” results due to high competition and business-oriented institutions. There are schools whose products can’t defend their academic results.

Still other institutions coach their candidates to only pass exams but beyond that level, the candidates can no longer produce the equivalent of what they got at previous levels. So real, genuine academic performance is key.

Career guidance: It is unfortunate that career guidance in schools is defunct and the so-called career teachers and directors of studies are only placeholders but not functional in terms of guidance to students.

The parent with help of the professional career teachers should identify the child’s potential and guide them in that particular area.

Discover the child’s potential and make right placement in schools that will unearth more and guide them through!

Another very important element of growth is moral aspect. Know the moral standards of the school you intend to take your child. Will such a school set a good foundation/ make a continuation of standard existing?

Financial ability: Currently, an average urban performing school’s tuition ranges between Shs800, 000 and Shs1.5 million or even more. Before you make choice of which school your child should be enroled in, weigh your pocket and determine if you measure up. Is the school customer tailored? Do they have a listening ear? Otherwise, you and your child shall greatly be disappointed as the child shall be frequently sent back for fees.

The Lord Jesus Christ, in the story about the cost of following him, hits on poor planners stating, “Suppose one of you wants to build a tower. Won’t you first sit down and estimate the cost to see if you have enough money to complete it?” Why should you begin a foundation and fail to complete it? Won’t they ridicule you? (Luke 14:28-29)

Mumbe Mangeni, [email protected]