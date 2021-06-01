Believe me, Covid-19 is real

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On May 29, I got a positive Covid-19 result from Mengo Hospital. Dear reader, as I write this, I have a terrible headache. One that hurts from the veins. I can feel every vessel in my head. They all feel like they are busting. The pain is unbearable. But I think I will be okay because the doctor says there is no need to admit me, there are people worse off than me.

But if I die, please know that I always wanted to live a life that inspired others to live a better one. I tried to raise the esteem of people I came across. I made a couple of discriminated fellows feel good about being who they are. And if this is the last I am doing, I hope that it gets to people of my age. Let them take me as an example so they can live a better life.

I have lived a life that wouldn’t be termed as the best because I am not an angel but I have tried to keep in line. I am not much of an achiever but at least I think I have tried to assume the status of a good person.

I, just like many others, first heard of Covid-19 in 2019. Two weeks into the lockdown, I was in the “I don’t care” mode. I felt like lockdown was an inconvenience that had been instituted to cheat me of what I wanted to do with my life.

Like most in my age group, I felt like Covid-19 was not my concern. That it was for people overseas.

I thought of the Standard Operating Procedures as another Ugandan government propaganda and wearing masks as new fashion trend. Wear one that matches your outfit, etc. The moment you pass the guards at the gate, you take it off and move on. well I assure you that changed now. I feel like I should shout to everyone to wear their masks because I don’t want them to go through what I am experiencing right now.

Advertisement

I would like to warn my fellow students and right now all I can do is write. My age mates usually say, have you ever heard any of your relatives saying they have covid-19? Well, your relatives might be far from you but I am near.

Please wear your mask and stay home. This time not for your mothers, but for yourself. You don’t want to get to the point of wishing you could lose your head.

John Isaac Lutwama Kizza, 21-year-old Covid Patient



