Believers are the salt of the world

Salt is the mineral sodium chloride used mainly for seasoning food as well as a preservative. It is the flavour in salt that makes it valuable.

This flavour gives the food the good taste that we enjoy. Just as salt affects the food, Christians must affect the world around them. If Christians become too much like the world, they become worthless for God.

Christians are supposed to affect the rest of the people positively. We can also refer to them as change agents getting people out of the dark world and bringing them into the kingdom of light and righteousness. It is important, therefore, that believers do not blend in with everyone else.

Mathew 5:13 says: “ Ye are the salt of the Earth: but if the salt have lost his savour, wherewith shall it be salted? It is thenceforth good for nothing, but to be cast out, and to be trodden under foot of men.”

Jesus gives Christians a special privilege to be called the salt of the Earth. As salt flavours and preserves food, Christians flavour and preserve their communities. SALT stands for: Saint, Ambassador, Lawyer and Teacher.

The Lord delights in his saints on Earth (Psalms 16:3). Be a faithful saint. Christians are ambassadors of Jesus Christ on Earth (2nd Corinthians 5:20). As Ambassadors, we make an appeal for Christ on Earth. “Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: We pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.”

Christians are peace makers on Earth. Mathew 5:9 says, “Blessed are the peacemakers: For they shall be called the children of God.” True peace makers are the sons of God. So when we make peace, we prove to be the salt of the Earth.

Peace makers use God’s laws to reconcile disputing parties.

Believers are the Lord’s lawyers because they are supposed to reconcile people using biblical laws. They are teachers because they are supposed to make disciples and teach them God’s laws.

Mathew 28:19-20 says: “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptising them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

