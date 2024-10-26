Best way to deal with waste management

Following the incident that happened in Kiteezi about two months ago, there is need to address on how best waste can be managed to ensure a clean and safe environment for us all so as to get rid of similar incidents happening repeatedly in different parts of the country.

Such a scenario where over 34 people lost their lives and others their property not limited to shelter should not only be a pitiful moment to mourn the dead but also a lesson.

We now know how one uncalculated and foreseen act like improper dumping of waste in an area could in the long run claim lives of innocent people.

Backing up climate justice isn’t enough if the people at the forefront and affected by these changes in climate don’t adjust their way of life. Behavioural change contributes to a safer environment and favourable climate.

In layman’s language, we could term organic waste as biodegradable or waste that can be broken down naturally by microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria into simpler and non-toxic substances and yields nutrients back to the soil.

It could be from leftover food, fruits and vegetables, old furniture and all related that decay after different periods of time and their decomposition forms that organic waste that contains some useful and nutritious microorganisms to the soil.

On the other hand, non organic waste is that which cannot decompose naturally and requires proper management to minimise environmental harm.

As much as this organic waste is good for the soil, we must bring forward the famous saying that, “Too much of everything is bad”.

Too much piling of this waste into these landfills like Kiteezi has a negative impact on the lives of people in the neighbourhood in the long run.

Such waste results into break out of different diseases such as cholera, typhoid and other water and air borne diseases caused by both water and air pollution respectively.

Moreso, this waste occupies land and space that could be put to use for some other economic activities to generate income and modify climate such as tree planting.

Improperly managed organic waste can attract different pests as well as creating bad odour that affects the standards of living of people.

The production of non organic materials requires natural resources as raw materials hence resource depletion.

Are we advocating for the closure of all landfills? No. As a developing country, that’s still unrealistic.

Instead, we are suggesting how best this waste can be managed in the cheapest ways possible to reduce the negative impact.

We are highlighting ways someone in a developed city or deep down in the village can handle waste that could improve and create a safer environment and that’s what we basically refer to as waste management. Below are some of these different methods of waste management.

Composting. This revolves around the natural decay of different particles such as leftover foods and peelings that are just poured in different gardens to decay and form manure and is limited to only organic materials and particles.

Advocating for the 3R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle). There are objects we use in our homes that may not be able to undergo composting such as plastic bottles.

Reduce. In this case, we are advocating for the reduction in their use and finding better alternatives as well as choosing products with less packaging and this reduces wastes in these landfills.

Reuse. This involves finding ways of using these materials such as using boxes and bottles as reading and writing material instead of throwing them away.

Recycle. This looks at creating new products out of these used materials and this in the long run reduces what goes to the landfills.

In conclusion, there will always be waste and as human beings, we have to create space for it. This can only be done by adopting the abovementioned waste management methods and many more so as to create a greener and pollution free environment for us and the generations to come.