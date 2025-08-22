Beyond traditional roles, trade unions can be useful in combating payroll fraud

In recent weeks, Uganda has been rocked by a series of payroll fraud scandals, revealing deep-seated corruption within our public institutions.

From the arrest of nine officials linked to a Shs53 billion ghost payroll scheme to the deactivation of over 4,000 employees due to validation irregularities, the magnitude of these malpractices underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms. While government agencies and anti-corruption bodies are at the forefront of addressing these issues, it's imperative to recognise the pivotal role that trade unions can play in combating payroll fraud.

Trade unions have traditionally been seen as entities that advocate for better wages and working conditions.

However, their potential extends far beyond these conventional roles. With their grassroots presence and close ties to the workforce, unions are uniquely positioned to detect and report anomalies in payroll systems.

For instance, at the Uganda Government and Allied Workers Union (UGAWU), we’ve been training our members to be agents of change in their workplaces. Workers can be instrumental in highlighting discrepancies in public sector payrolls, bringing attention to the prevalence of ghost workers and unauthorised salary payments.

One of the significant challenges in uncovering payroll fraud is the fear of retaliation among potential whistleblowers. Trade unions can serve as protective shields for these individuals, offering them a platform to voice concerns without fear.

By fostering a culture of transparency and accountability, unions can encourage more workers to come forward with information about fraudulent activities. Trade unions are central in the fight against corruption and bribery. Workers are well-placed to expose wrongdoing, but need adequate support and protection

To effectively combat payroll fraud, a collaborative approach is essential. Government institutions should actively engage with trade unions, integrating them into oversight mechanisms and policy formulation processes. Such partnerships can lead to the development of robust systems that deter fraudulent activities and promote ethical practices.

Moreover, investing in training programmes for union representatives can enhance their capacity to identify and address payroll irregularities. By equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can create a formidable frontline defence against corruption.

The recent payroll scandals serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities within our public financial management systems. While institutional reforms are crucial, leveraging the strengths of trade unions can significantly bolster our efforts to eradicate payroll fraud.

We need to advocate for the integration of trade unions into our national anti-corruption strategies, recognising them as invaluable allies in our quest for transparency and accountability. Together, through unity and collective action, we can restore integrity to our institutions and ensure that public resources serve the interests of all Ugandans.

Andrew Muhandiki, Ag. General Secretary, Uganda Government and Allied Workers' Union and Aspiring Workers’ Member of Parliament