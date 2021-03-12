Bible teaches us how you can respond to opposition?

By Guest Writer More by this Author

According to the Oxford Advanced Learners Dictionary, opposition is the act of strongly disagreeing with somebody or something with the aim of preventing something from happening.

Opposition is not a palatable trait, it is common everywhere. It is widespread in all leadership circles and affects nearly everyone.

God as the creator and maker of the universe, also faced opposition from Satan.

He created angels to worship and praise Him, but satan wanted God and His angels to worship him instead. This resulted in a great war in heaven. Revelations 12:7-8 says: ‘Then there was war in Heaven.

Michael and his angels fought against the dragon and his angels. And the dragon lost the battle, and he and his angels were forced out of heaven.’ God responded by ostracising satan and his angels. He did not destroy them instantly. He reserved a day for eternal damnation.

Satan failed to realise his status as a worshipper, but struggled to overthrow and take over God’s position in vain. He was created to worship, but not to be worshipped. Here we see a creature turning against its creator. In 2nd Samuel 15, it is says: ‘Absalom opposed his father and desire to overthrow him, but God intervened and rescued the King. King David viewed the opposition as coming from God. He did not wield any weapon to harm the planners of the rebellion. He rested entirely on God.

2 Samuel 16:5-12 says: ‘And when King David came to Bahurim, behold, thence came out a man of the family of the house of Saul, whose name was Shimei, the son of Gera: He came forth, and cursed still as he came. And he cast stones at David, and at all the servants of King David: And all the people and all the mighty men were on his right hand and on his left. And thus said Shimei when he cursed, Come out, come out, thou bloody man, and thou man of Belial: The Lord hath returned upon thee all the blood of the house of Saul, in whose stead thou hast reigned; and the Lord hath delivered the kingdom into the hand of Absalom thy son: And, behold, thou art taken in thy mischief, because thou art a bloody man. Then said Abishai the son of Zeruiah unto the king, Why should this dead dog curse my Lord the king?

