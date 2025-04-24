Birthday tribute to Kizza Besigye

Dear Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye Kifefe, As the calendar marks another cycle in your indomitable life, the bars of Luzira Prison may encircle your frame, but they cannot contain your spirit, nor can they dim the torch you have held aloft for decades. You are more than mortal. You are a movement. You are not imprisoned; the nation’s conscience is. On this solemn, sacred occasion of your birth, I find myself at a loss---not for words, but for a gift worthy of your name.

What can one offer a man whose legacy already stretches across continents and generations? Songs have been composed, essays penned, books authored by literary maestros who, even at their finest, barely capture the magnitude of your being. What remains for us to give? What prayer, what poem, and what prose can match the grandeur of your essence? You have held many titles-physician, colonel, political commissar, presidential contender, minister, freedom fighter, and above all, a father of the nation. Not the “opposition kingpin” as some, in their shallow understanding, would suggest-but a father. A guardian of our collective conscience. A pillar upon which truth has leaned when institutions have crumbled.

A sentinel of justice in the night against tyranny. To the world, you are an icon of resistance. To Uganda, a wellspring of hope. To young turks like myself, you are our philosophical compass---our Ubuntu personified, our Mandela in real-time, our Gandhi in an age of greed. The chronicles of your life read like sacred scripture, etched in the hearts of the hopeful.

From Rwakabengo to the highest councils of global democracy, your journey has been a testament to conviction and courage. You have travelled the world-sometimes as a guest of diplomacy, sometimes as a prisoner of conscience. Yet wherever you have stood, freedom has found a voice. You have succeeded, not in the superficial metrics of political gain but in the nobler achievement of awakening a people. You have taught us that dignity is non-negotiable, that justice is not charity, and that freedom, even when deferred, must never be forsaken. Uganda speaks because you refused to be silent. We dare to dream because you showed us dreams that need not be deferred indefinitely.

Dr Besigye, your passion for liberty, human rights, and transparent governance is the rarest of virtues in a continent drenched in impunity and deception. While many African leaders feast off the carcasses of their nations, you have sacrificed at every altar of truth. You have been beaten, jailed, humiliated yet you rise again and again, like the sun of a new dawn.

Those who debate your “replacement” grossly underestimate the spiritual and philosophical weight of your presence. Whoever dares dream of filling your shoes must first prove themselves a servant of humanity, not a seeker of power, but a bearer of purpose. I hesitate to wish you the usual trifles. Success? You have mastered it. Wealth? You have the wealth of hearts. Fame? You’ve etched your name upon the walls of time. Instead, I wish you longevity-long enough to see the dawn you’ve fought for.

I wish you strength to witness your vision fulfilled, whether through your own hands or through those you have inspired. I vow before God, before my ancestors, and before the tribunal of history that I shall tell my sons and daughters about you. About the Lion from Rwakabengo. About the man who stood when others bowed. About a colossus who stared down the dragon of dictatorship with nothing but resolve in his chest and truth on his tongue. About a man who loved his nation more than his comfort.

A man whose shadow still falls across our consciousness, reminding us that surrender is not an option. Let them say, when I am no more, that I walked in the generation of Besigye. That I witnessed the fire. That I learned from the flame. May El Shaddai stretch your boundaries. May the heavens remember your struggle. And may the gates of Luzira crack-not from violence, but from the sheer, irrepressible power of truth. Happy Belated birthday, Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye.





Yours in the eternal struggle,

Alex Atwemereireho



