Bishop wrong on pregnant learners

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • The whole thing is unconstitutional, not to mention that it contravenes several other domestic, regional and international laws that seek to protect and promote the basic fundamental rights of children among other human rights and freedoms.

Like you, I, too, have been wondering what precisely the Bishop of Mukono wanted to impress upon the country, in general, and the flock in his Diocese, in particular, when he harshly decreed that pregnant learners in Church-founded schools within his episcopal jurisdiction should be barred from resuming their studies until such a time when they are delivered of their babies. The most obvious and perhaps only sensible deduction from the Rt. Rev. James William Ssebaggala’s decree is that the pregnant learners are “immoral” and a “poor example” to their mates!

