Boda boda: The good, ugly and missed opportunities

A few days ago, as I was heading to town, I witnessed a very unfortunate and horrifying situation visited on a middle-aged woman and probably in her second trimester. And from her looks, she appeared to be heading for a business appointment. She happened to be a passenger on one of the boda bodas ahead of me.

Out of the blue three riders with concealed registration plates, each carrying one muscular young man probably in their mid-twenties accosted the duo in an attempt to snatch her bag. In a spirited fight to keep her treasured belongings, she fell flat on tarmac head first.

One of the attack riders even tried to run over her with a bike but instinctively, all motorists hooted uncontrollably. Maybe as a result of her situation, the attackers left her and turned their vengeance on some of us who hooted.

In the process, they hit my jalopy, another lady motorist left with a broken side mirror and third motorist with broken rear wind screen. Surprisingly, a few yards away, there were armed security personnel oblivious of what was happening and they were busy enforcing the “mask up” Covid-19 SOPs on pedestrians and those who did not have masks were being “processed” accordingly. My guess is that this is not an isolated incident. There are many victims out there that have fallen prey to these groups of riders hiding behind the genuine and serious Ugandans who take boda boda business as their core means of survival.

What came to my mind, what are our priorities during these Covid-19 trying moments? These incidents demand for swift and sweeping reforms in the boda boda business. However, any attempted reform appears to be a hot potato to handle by responsible actors across the political divide. The initial effort to register all boda bodas, was met with stiff resistance.

Conservative estimates put the number of boda bodas in Kampala metropolitan area to be in the range of over 300,000. With the dependence multiplier effect, this easily translates into close to 1,500,000 votes. This is a goldmine for any self-seeking politician to leave the status quo. Is this the reason we see complacency in dealing with the current situation?

The government in an attempt to curb criminals using boda boda as a means of conveyance signed a deal with an obscure Russian company to install digital trackers in all motor vehicles. On the face value one may think that this will solve the problem of concealed registration plates and hooded riders. But we have a tested home-grown solution to help solve the boda boda menace once and for all and surprisingly at very minimal cost to the taxpayer.

The solution is in online ride hailing apps with a prominent one being safe boda that captivated the market with innovation and safety.

The app brought unprecedent sanity, discipline and security for both the rider and passenger as one’s location could be traced in real time.

One can recall with nostalgia at the traffic signals when brightly clad riders with helmets for their passengers could wait patiently for their turn without any input from the traffic police. That was the epitome of road safety that Kampala had ever experienced in a long time around busy road junction.

The app had a potential to build a technology-based ecosystem of transport and delivery service that could rival global tech giants.

Just come to think about it, a sale of such an app could rake in trillions that could potentially dwarf the national budget, projected oil revenues and coffee in a single sale. On the human capital development space, it will inspire the young, dynamic and innovative techpreneurs to expand their thinking horizons if there was meaningful enabling environment and uptake of their tech-based startups.

On the other hand, it will be much easier for the taxman to levy income tax on what we currently call informal sectors as the income of each rider could be ascertained in real terms using the e-payment system. But despite all these benefits, we seem to be sucking the last drop of milk from this tech baby and giving it to the Russians

As way forward, we should borrow from what Covid 19 Lockdown measures on compliance and demand that all boda bodas, that are in transportation business register with any of the ride hailing companies of their choice.

This should be done through a consultative process and come up with a policy framework with severe penalties for non-compliance while ensuring the rights of the riders are fully protected against exploitative tendencies by the private companies. Secondly, from the safe boda business model, all riders should have clearly identifiable riding gear linked to the motorcycles. When all is done, the law enforcement agencies will be at liberty to apprehend and “process” members of the public faulting covid-19 SoPs.

Charles Owuor, Social worker with interest in policy analysis




















