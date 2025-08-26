Brain drain is hindering Uganda’s development

Recently, I found myself in yet another WhatsApp group. Unlike casual ones that fade after a week, this one brimmed with energy and thoughtful debate.

Everyone acknowledged the other’s point of view and the conversations quickly grew so compelling that a physical meet-up was suggested. Only then did it emerge that no one in the group was actually in the country!

Their WhatsApp numbers had done so much to conceal the fact that they were each miles away, some just few, others so many.

Related

Uganda is grappling with so many problems and of late, one of them is brain drain. A growing number of its most educated and ambitious citizens are choosing to leave. The statistics are sobering. In 2024, Uganda's human flight and brain drain index stood at 6.0, down slightly from 6.1 in 2023 but still far above the world average of 4.98.

The Afrobarometer report in that same year revealed that 42 percent of Ugandans have considered emigrating, citing joblessness, poverty, and limited opportunities. Strikingly, nearly half of both the unemployed and employed have contemplated leaving.

Health workers bear much of the immediate pressure. Poor pay, inadequate hospital facilities, and demotivating conditions push many into international markets. Senior house officers and medical interns have staged protests and strikes. Meanwhile, quotas and delays in deployment continue to frustrate fresh graduates.

But the exodus extends beyond health. ICT specialists, engineers, academics, and even teachers also depart, lured not only by better pay but also by research funding, professional recognition, and political stability abroad.

For many, the decision is easy and pragmatic. The Migration Policy Institute points out that approximately 70 percent of Ugandan nurses aspire to work overseas, pursuing improved compensation and working conditions.

The cost to Uganda is staggering. Training a single doctor, engineer, or scientist consumes years of public investment, yet the benefits are reaped by host countries. The African Union Development Agency estimates that Africa loses nearly $2 billion annually to brain drain.

For Uganda, the loss is not only financial but also developmental. Overburdened hospitals, understaffed schools, and limited capacity for innovation become the order of the day.

The social toll is equally heavy. Families are separated for years, communities lose role models, and young people grow up convinced that success means leaving the country. The cycle perpetuates itself, with each new generation seeing migration as the ultimate path to progress. Government efforts have been modest.

Diaspora engagement strategies encourage remittances and knowledge-sharing. Remittances, in fact, remain one of Uganda’s largest sources of foreign exchange, averaging over $1.4 billion annually. Yet while helpful, money transfers cannot replace the daily presence of skilled doctors in hospitals or competent engineers on construction sites.

Addressing brain drain requires several approaches. First, the government must prioritise competitive pay scales, particularly in health, science, and technology. Second, investment in infrastructure, from modern hospitals to ICT hubs, signals commitment to creating enabling environments.

Third, deliberate youth empowerment policies must tackle unemployment at its root, including aligning curricula to the needs of the market. Uganda can also learn from countries that have successfully reversed brain drain.

India and China, once plagued by brain drain, invested heavily in diaspora engagement. They offered research grants, tax incentives, and leadership opportunities to returnees. By making home attractive, they transformed emigrants into partners in development.

Brain drain is simply not about individuals leaving, it is about the country losing its future. Every doctor who boards a plane for London, every engineer who takes a contract in Dubai, and every teacher who migrates to Canada represents a story of unfulfilled potential at home.

Yet the trend is not irreversible. With bold reforms, genuine investment, and political will, Uganda can make staying, and even returning, the better choice. If ignored, however, the country risks a future where the brightest minds build other nations, while Uganda lags behind.

Simon P Bbaale