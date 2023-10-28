Breakfast radio should serve nourishing content

Is it the soothing tones of speech or the lively beats of music? Sports updates or political insights? A hearty dose of conversation or a quiet start to the day? Breakfast radio is a deeply personal experience: what one person adores as the perfect wake-up, another might find their morning nightmare.

With such a wide array of shows on the airwaves, you’d think there’s something to suit every taste. So, the question arises: do our radio stations strive to strike the balance and deliver the ultimate breakfast experience?

Radio plays a big role in how we learn and connect with the world. It’s like a teacher, family, or church, but in a simpler way. The cool thing is, radio helps you smoothly transition from your dreamy state to being fully awake. It’s like a bridge between your sleepy thoughts and the real world.

You might even imagine having a chat with the DJ or singing along to your favourite song while you get ready for the day. What makes radio special is that it feels genuine.

Sometimes, people on the radio might goof up or say unexpected things, which makes it more exciting and interesting. This mix of a comforting, one-sense experience and the feeling of realness sets radio apart from other morning media options.

Sometimes, what we consume from the radio isn’t really how things are in real life. We should be aware of that. The media helps us understand different cultures and places. It brings people together and lets us share our thoughts. It helps us learn about the world and share our ideas. It’s like a big meeting place for everyone.

Radio breakfast shows set the tone and drive the topic of discussion deep into the lives of the listeners. Breakfast shows have become part of the morning routine in millions of households, up there with brushing teeth and taking that cold shower.

Despite its importance, the breakfast shows often fall short of their mandate. Producers and presenters either don’t hit the mark or completely overlook the most significant story of the day.

A recent evaluation by The Media Observer, a weekly publication by the media council of Kenya, expressed worry that some breakfast shows veer off course from meaningful discussions and delve into trivial matters, especially in matters of intimacy.

Instead of offering informative and substantial content, the shows tend to focus on sensational and superficial topics, which does a disservice to their listeners.

In some radio segments, listeners share their concerns via text messages. These, mostly, are about partners not fulfilling their responsibilities, especially in matters of love. Unfortunately, these discussions often turn into dramatic situations to keep listeners interested, rather than actually solving the problems.

This has planted the notion that the institution of marriage is a scam, especially for young listeners who are yet to get married or those in the early stages of their marriages facing challenges.

Radio producers should focus less on relationship issues and more on topics that inform, educate, and promote personal growth and positive discussions in the community.

This would improve the overall quality and impact of their shows and establish the station as a reliable source of useful information. This helps cultivate a more knowledgeable and aware audience. The idea is to strike a balance between entertainment and education.

In simple terms, let me explain how radio can be really helpful in the morning. You know how when you wake up, you might want to feel connected with others, like checking your phone for messages and emails? Well, radio can help with that.

Listening to the radio in the morning is like having a friendly voice keep you company while you’re still in that half-awake, half-dreaming state. It lets your imagination run wild as you hear the sounds and stories coming from the radio. You can picture all sorts of things happening in your mind.

Scientifically speaking, an early morning routine is not only more productive but also enhances the brain capacity. Human brain cells tend to be more receptive in the early hours of the day.

Anything that you watch, listen to or read during the morning is more likely to be registered in your memory. It is like the golden hour; especially when you have a lot of facts to mug up real quick. Chances are likely that you will remember the facts with a lot more ease.

The thing with mornings is, you are fresh out from bed and will be at your relaxed best. You can always begin your day with a little stroll in the open and then settling down with your books. The fresh morning air helps to bring the mind in a positive frame, and we all know how much a little optimism can help with concentration powers.