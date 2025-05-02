Bridge the protection gap in the green, agricultural economy

It is noted that Ugandans continue to grapple with the challenge of substandard products in both clean energy and agricultural sectors, despite the initiatives aimed at improving products quality and consumer protection, challenges persist due to enforcement gaps, regulatory delays, and limited consumer awareness of their rights and products quality, which hinders Ugandans efforts towards clean energy access and sustainability.

According to the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) data, approximately 58 percent of goods on Ugandan market were substandard. This figures represents an increase of 7 percent from the previous year.

Early this year, the auditor general raised the flag on the ineffective and insufficient intervention by the government standards agency to uphold the quality of goods produced in Uganda, which has turned the country into a stockpile of substandard goods affecting trade and risking lives In March 2024, private sectors and civil society players that are promoting green economic alternatives for sustainable development, which addresses human rights concerns in Uganda and East Africa at large, submitted a petition to the Speaker of Parliament to ensure the Consumer Protection and Management Bill timely presentation to Parliament for debate and enactment.

This was submitted after the memorandum of proposals presentation to the minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives by civil society organisations highlighting the urgent need to enact the consumer protection and management Bill in June 2023. These proposals based on extensive research and consultation, outline measures that can be taken to address the challenges faced by consumers of clean energy and agricultural products which remain the backbone of Uganda’ economy. In February 2025, the deputy Speaker of Parliament directed the Attorney General to present an update to the House on the progress of a proposed consumer protection law.

This followed concerns by some legislators over the manner in which financial institutions, such as banks, impose high insurance charges on loans taken by their clients. However, despite the initial discussions and several advocacies, the Bill has not been enacted. Notably, the delay of the consumer protection and management law has resulted in numerous challenges for Ugandan consumers particularly in the clean energy and agricultural sectors, among others, where in the clean energy sector, consumers struggle with proliferation of substandard products such as low quality renewable energy devices including solar panels, batteries and clean cooking technologies.

There is also lack of legal remedies where the consumers cannot effectively seek refunds, repairs, or replacements when products fail. More so, consumers face the challenge of inconsistent pricing and exploitation, where clean energy products are often sold at inflated prices, especially in the underserved rural areas with no pricing guidelines, which allows vendors to exploit consumers’ ignorance.

Additionally, high import duties further increase the cost of these products, making them inaccessible to the majority of Ugandans. As for the agricultural sector, farmers face limited access to quality seeds, particularly hybrids and are frequently exposed to fake agrochemicals and substandard chemicals This impedes their efforts to boost yields, save livestock and control weeds and pests. With no strong consumer law to protect farmers, fraudulent agro dealers continue to operate freely, which leads to low yields, financial loss and increased food insecurity.

Additionally, high-interest rates hinder their ability to access finance, affecting productivity and environmental conservation efforts. Without the enactment of the Consumer Protection and Management Bill, consumers of agricultural products and clean energy are likely to continue suffering.

All in all, the above mentioned law is essential to safeguarding consumers’ rights, ensuring access to affordable and high-quality products, promoting fair competition among suppliers and protect consumers from false advertisement and predatory pricing hence leading to improved products and services in the market. The law will also help protect consumers from fraudulent and deceptive commercial practices, ensuring their well-being and economic security. Government needs to prioritise the enactment of this critical Bill to address consumer challenges in the clean energy and agricultural sectors to enhance the quality of life for millions of Ugandans.

Atuhaire Olivia,

Environmentalist







