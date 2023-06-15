Budget must prioritise vital event registration

In its recent report on the Ministerial Policy Statements and Budget Estimates for FY 2023/24, the Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs sheds light on the issues plaguing the National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) and emphasizes the critical importance of vital event registration.

NIRA, responsible for vital event registration, is struggling with a stagnant wage bill despite operating at only 50 percent staffing levels.

This situation severely hampers service delivery, particularly in districts where, on average, NIRA has a meager two staff members.

Even in urban centers, less than five staff members serve daily walk-ins, which can reach up to 600. The processing of an overwhelming backlog (Parliament of Uganda, 2023).

To alleviate this burden and enhance registration efforts, NIRA plans to undertake a mass enrolment campaign to register all unregistered Ugandans in the upcoming fiscal year.

This initiative will prioritize the renewal of ID cards issued between 2014 and 2015, which are set to expire in August 2024 and June 2025.

However, this ambitious endeavor necessitates the recruitment of additional staff, entailing an estimated cost of Shs12.67 billion in FY 2023/24.

In addition to staffing concerns, NIRA’s lack of a permanent headquarters further disrupts its operations, particularly during national ceremonies at Kololo’s independent ground.

To address this issue, the acquisition of land and architectural designs for a dedicated NIRA headquarters requires a significant investment of Shs20 billion.

Unfortunately, the committee noted a lack of project documentation to support this intervention and, therefore, recommended that NIRA obtain the necessary approvals before proceeding with land acquisition.

Beyond NIRA’s challenges, the report underscores the vital role of comprehensive vital event registration .

Births, deaths, marriages, and divorces are essential events that must be accurately recorded.

Presently, limited resources, poor coordination, and inadequate infrastructure contribute to a significant number of unregistered events, which detrimentally impact individuals and the nation as a whole.

The World Bank, in a recent report, highlighted the critical importance of accurate and complete vital event registration for effective governance, social inclusion, and economic development.

It emphasizes the role this registration plays in ensuring individuals’ access to vital rights, such as healthcare, education, and social protection.

Birth registration, for instance, is indispensable for children to access essential services, establish citizenship and identity, and exercise their voting, banking, and employment rights.

Similarly, accurate death registration is crucial for tracking mortality rates, planning health interventions, and facilitating families’ access to inheritance and social benefits.

Despite its significance, Uganda’s vital event registration system faces numerous challenges.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, a mere 25% of births and 14% of deaths are registered in the country.

These alarmingly low rates can be attributed to limited resources, inadequate infrastructure, and poor coordination among government agencies.

These challenges also contribute to inaccuracies and inconsistencies in the data, undermining policymaking and planning efforts.

To address these issues, the report emphasizes the need for a concerted effort to prioritize vital event registration in Uganda’s national budget.

The government and development partners must invest in the necessary infrastructure, resources, and coordination mechanisms.

Increasing funding for vital event registration systems and improving the capacity of registration officials are essential steps.

Embracing digital technologies, such as mobile registration and online portals, can enhance efficiency and accuracy throughout the registration process.

Strengthening coordination between different agencies responsible for vital event registration is paramount.

A clear and comprehensive legal framework, defining roles and responsibilities, along with effective information-sharing mechanisms, must be established.

Public awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens about the importance of vital event registration and the benefits derived from accurate and complete records.

Lastly, the collection and utilization of vital event data should be prioritized in policymaking and planning.

A robust data management system is needed to facilitate access and analysis of accurate and complete vital event data by policymakers.

Evidence-based decision-making that considers citizens’ needs and priorities must be promoted.

In conclusion, prioritizing vital event registration in Uganda’s national budget is critical to overcoming the challenges faced by the current registration system.

By investing in infrastructure, resources, coordination mechanisms, and public awareness campaigns, Uganda can improve the accuracy and completeness of vital event data, foster social inclusion, promote economic development, and ensure that every citizen can fully access their rights.