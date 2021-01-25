Buganda, Catholics have no case to answer

By Nabendeh Wamoto More by this Author

Buganda and Catholics have no case to answer, and are not to blame for the recent electoral storm by National Unity Plat form (NUP) in central region, parts of Busoga and other former strongholds of President Museveni and NRM. These include the Jerusalem of Front for National Salivation (Fronasa) Bugisu in the 60s and 70s, which were also causalities.

“A lie gets half way round the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on,”Sir Winston Churchill once said.

I believe that the legion of mistakes, uncoordinated campaign strategy of “Presidential Advisers” (majority of them Baganda artistes (Abadongo) and the NRM are enemies of themselves seemingly lacking a coherent operational agenda

Catholicism in Uganda is a majority without a collective voice. If voting was based strictly on religion, age and gender considerations, then the president would have always been a Catholic, a youth or a Muganda woman.

It is, therefore, speculative intellectualism for one to imagine that the population census figures recently provided by Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) are an automatic gauge to electoral victory.

It is true that Catholics in Uganda and the world at large are the majority, have more schools and, therefore, more exposed through education. But the factual analysis of Uganda’s social , political and religious relationship provide a completely different trend.

What I conclusively analyse is that the voters are starting to brutally hold those in power accountable, especially starting from those who voted YES without permission in the age limit debate in Parliament in 2017.

MPs, including Mr Moses Grace Balyeku, the seconder of the age limit motion, is among the MPs who have paid the price by being voted out by their constituents.

Other deadly mistakes included the most recent remarks by the IGP that “we are going to harvest them, we are going to beat them to help save them” in reference to journalists covering elections campaigns.

Besides, Bobi Wine was from the word go prompted to gear up when he realised that government feared him, especially when his driver was gunned down in Arua, his arrest for possession of two fire arms (SMGs), the debacle of the red berets/overalls, T/shirts advance registration of People Power pressure group by those associated with NRM, dispute over his date of birth, allegedly smuggled a political party, and changing the name to NUP, recruitment of musician Catherine Kusasira, Bebe Cool, and Full Figure, among others, who while concentrating on the President’s goodies in their comfort zone, Bobi Wine was eventful and unpredictable capitalising on the above mistakes.

I recommend heightened security and escort detail for Bobi Wine, wife Barbra Itungo and family in place of the current preventive arrest.



Nabende Wamoto,

simonwamoto@yahoo.co.uk

