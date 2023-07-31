Buganda stronger as Kabaka marks 30 years

Today marks exactly 30 years since Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was crowned as the 36th king of Buganda.

However, the first installation rights were done in 1971 during his father’s funeral in Uganda. His father, Sir Mutesa Edward II, served as Uganda’s first post-independence president. He was, however, exiled in 1966.

The kingdom has registered significant and tremendous cultural, social and economic transformation in the last 30 years under Kabaka Mutebi’s reign, which equally benefits Uganda and Africa.

He has restored 13 ministries and established close to 27 agencies that employ more than 10,000 workers.

Buganda contributed to the millennium development goals (MDGs), especially universal health coverage by championing Polio vaccination. The kingdom is now contributing to the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by prioritising “Access to quality and equitable education” among others, under the Kabaka education fund that offers five bursaries at the county level.

The kingdom is also participating in achieving the different national development plans and activities such as promoting health. For instance, the kingdom has rallied the masses to donate blood and raises awareness during the Kabaka’s annual birthday run.

Kabaka has also advanced women empowerment by, among others, appointing female ministers.

He has also appointed women to lead or participate on various projects.

The Nnabagereka Development Foundation, under our mother Sylvia Nagginda, is implementing a number of initiatives, such as Ekisaakaate, that aim at instilling cultural values, discipline, early childhood and teenage development.

In Mubende, Kasanda, Mityana and Luweero districts, the foundation is implementing the “Dreams project” to curb number of new HIV infections among adolescent girls and women.

In sports, the kingdom organises Bika bya Buganda (for clans) and Masaza cup ( counties) football tournaments to promote unity, talent, recreation and fitness.

Kabaka has also advanced development of low cost housing projects such as the Sentema Estate in Wakiso.

Buganda’s greatest resource is its land and population size which is close to 15 million people. Its geographical location and norms are also assets.

Regardless of the land wrangles, human rights issues, economic, political achievements and challenges, Buganda is key in the overall development of Uganda.

In conclusion, I congratulate Kabaka Mutebi on marking 30 years on the throne.