Build your business by creating positive customer experiences

Customer experience simply put, is what customers feel at any touch point during their journey with your company or business.

A touch point can be anything from a bank teller, a sales executive, a receptionist, a driver, a call centre, a web site, social media, a roadside seller or managing director, name it. If a customer can connect with your business through a means, it is a touch point.

Critical moments of truth are formed at touch points which potentially define a customer relationship and very often creates an emotion that is connected to your organisation or company. The first experience is very important, as you have only one opportunity to make a positive first impression with a prospect.

As Maya Angelou famously quoted, “I have learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Authentic success of your business or brand depends on the relationship you create with your clients. So, it is important to build relationships more aggressively into your frame of reference.

Examples of great and poor customer experiences are all around us and these will sub consciously determine your next purchase of goods or a service.

Take for instance driving across town passing tens of saloons and braving the jam to that one saloon where you feel valued.

I know a customer who would drive from Mukono to make his banking at a branch in Lugogo because a particular teller was fast and very pleasant. This customer always ignored a branch in Mukono and two others along the way.

The power of how you make people feel! If you want to target your client’s pocket, first capture their heart. This applies even to large multi-national companies because they are also run by people who are the key business influencers.

Most of us have that boda boda guy you depend on, we have the neighbourhood doctor you swear will know what you are suffering from by just calling him- maybe you believe he has telepathic ability.

There is the vegetable lady who keeps the freshest fruits and vegetables for you. All these are relationships that have been built and will ultimately create loyalty plus advocacy- I think hearts have been captured by these people!

Fundamentally, exceptional customer experience is about making your customer feel valued, heard and special as well as delivering solutions that are effortless, simple, convenient and quick. Delivering a great customer experience matters to your business because some customers will leave a brand they love after just one bad experience.

Customers are willing to pay a premium price for luxury simply by receiving a great experience---think about the I-phone users, these people simply love the experience of their phones and will flaunt it at any opportunity.

It is also known that buyers have made impulse purchases after receiving a more personalised customer experience.

This has happened to many of us, when you go shopping for a bag but the sales person is so good to you, you end up with a matching shoe and a dress to go with.

Even the fact that they were willing to offer options, advise on the latest trends as well as a variety of products, you feel guilty and end up buying something.

We are moving from physical to digital spaces where there are no boundaries, therefore providing an outstanding customer experience has become more important then ever. Because of the internet, customers have millions of options for a single product or service, so why your product? Why your business or company? Also, in today’s digitally engaged world, ignoring customer experience may have dire consequences for your reputation as just one dissatisfied customer can be a public relations nightmare and might ultimately affect the company bottom line.

Technology is the secret ingredient to achieve a consistent and great customer experience as it enables businesses to do this on a large scale and lower cost. However, the fact is that there are still ways you can provide a great experience without technology.

Recommendations

Make sure your company’s culture has “employee first “mindset. Then empower workers to deliver. Basically treat your employees right and they will most likely return the favour to your customer. Consistently train and measure the quality of service your customers are getting.

Brands need to find ways to connect the physical and digital world by testing, learning and continually innovating.

Providing an exceptional experience needs to be our way of life at every touch point, not only in business but schools, government offices, farms, family space-basically everywhere that human life exists.