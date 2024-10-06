Building a successful side business without sacrificing your career

Juggling a side business and a full-time career can seem like an impossible task. However, many professionals are proving that this ambitious endeavour is not only achievable but also incredibly rewarding.

While a career often involves working for an organisation to build skills, climb the corporate ladder, and achieve financial stability, running a business requires taking full control of a venture, making critical decisions, and bearing the weight of its success or failure.

I started a online fashion accessory business, in September 2023 while simultaneously pursuing my career in marketing. Balancing these dual roles has allowed me to apply my professional marketing experience to effectively promote my side business.

Effective time management has been crucial in juggling both my business and career. I have found it helpful to set specific hours during the week for business tasks such as processing orders, checking website performance, reviewing inventory levels, and addressing customer inquiries.

By strictly dedicating work hours to my career, I am able to maintain focus and productivity in both areas.

During a conversation with my friend Nadia Uwase, a graphic design specialist who also runs a freelance graphic design business, she shared her method for managing these responsibilities.

For the past five years, she has used time-blocking, scheduling freelance work in the evenings and weekends, while dedicating her work hours solely to her corporate job. By clearly defining boundaries with this technique, she avoids conflicts and ensures each area receives the attention it needs.

Multitasking has also been a crucial tool for managing my business while maintaining my career. For example, I post on my social media platforms early in the morning, process and package orders, and take them to work. During lunch breaks, I send out the orders or have clients pick them up, depending on what’s most convenient. This approach helps me stay organised, prioritise effectively, and ensure that both my business and career thrive.

Building and leveraging a support network is another effective strategy for managing dual responsibilities.

Surrounding yourself with a strong support system, including mentors, colleagues, and family, can provide valuable advice, encouragement, and practical help when needed.

One way I’ve expanded my support network is by exploring training opportunities, such as the Fireworks Apprentice programme.

Here, I’m learning from industry experts in the advertising space and sharpening my skills, which, in turn, will support the growth of my side business.

In conclusion, balancing business growth with career advancement requires vision, resilience, and passion.

By embracing challenges as opportunities, staying focused on goals, and pushing boundaries, individuals can successfully navigate this demanding path. As Steven Bartlett says in his book The Diary of A CEO, "Taking no risks will be your biggest risk.