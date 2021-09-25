Callous behaviour will get  us into third Covid wave

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Covid-19 has infected itself and died, goes the rumour among a section of Ugandans.

This explains why many such people are filling up city streets and sidewalks, turning homes into bars and swimming in the pools, eating out and trying out clothes in trial rooms of shopping malls.

The vaccination process being luckstre, Uganda should undoubtedly brace for the third wave. I want to call it lack of civilised attitude or callous behaviour.

The pandemic has gone into photograph albums as a sepia memory and has been pressed between the pages of a favourite book like a dried flower. Something to bring up in anecdotes while flashbacking to bad times.

For more than a year, we ignored sick symptoms for the sheer fear of going into crowded hospitals. Only labour pain warranted a quick dash there. Now we are back in the waiting rooms, asking the medical fraternity to kiss every ouch better. Newspapers may put tolls and statistics in their headlines but as far as the masses are concerned, it’s time to grab each other, dance cheek to cheek pour beer on our new rides and celebrate.

There’s chaos everywhere except at the chemist – no stampede here anymore. Masks, gloves, RT-PCR test kits, hand sanitisers, vegetable sanitisers, neighbour sanitisers are on sale now. Domestic helpers in the urban homes are back and delivery guys allowed to ring doorbells and enter homes.



Soon, schools will open and if you are not elbowing 300 other parents out of the way at the school gate, how will you spot your child? Let alone the schools that have sprung up in homes and the headteacher turns up on TV and shows the sleepy system of how she has turned her school into a poultry farm.

Except Kim Kardashian, who sensibly taped herself shut head to toe at the recent Met Gala in New York, everyone has thrown away the mask or is wearing it fashionably under the chin.

Like a baby freaked by peekaboo players continuing to look for it after the baby has come out of hiding, the pandemic is puzzled by this total snub from its victims.

During therapy, draped listlessly on a couch, it listens to motivational lessons, and tries to get its mojo back. There is nothing more damaging to anyone’s self-esteem than going invisible mid-action. It is right now on a Zoom call with past pandemics. Unmute yourself, say the others, you are on mute.

But Covid-19 can’t hear, busy as it is tearing out its hair to devise its next strategy … A virus gotta do what a virus gotta do.

The grim truth is that today, as ecological disruptions lead to more pandemics, the hated lockdowns and quarantines are here to stay if we do not change our callous behaviours.

Phillip Kimumwe,

[email protected]