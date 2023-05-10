Can anything good come from Karamoja?

Readers of the Bible may be familiar with a question that was asked about Jesus Christ by a man called Nathanael. It is reported that on the day Jesus went fishing for disciples, Philip, a new recruit, went to tell his friend, Nathanael, that the long-awaited Messiah had finally been revealed and that he was from Nazareth. At the mention of Nazareth, Nathanael’s immediate reaction was, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?”

Our own Nazareth, Karamoja, conjures similar sentiments when talked about. The image of a place extremely dangerous, highly lacking in natural and basic social amenities, with hostile and uncivilized inhabitants still springs up in the minds of many Ugandans. Can anything good really come from Karamoja?

Over the years, the government has had several interventions aimed at restoring peace and building the economy of the sub-region. As a result, a number of sectors are thriving, including tourism, hospitality, construction, mining, and trade. Unlike the past, it is not uncommon to see permanent residential and commercial buildings coming up in the major towns; and financial institutions opening up branches in the area.

Government, too, through the Microfinance Support Centre presented an opportunity for the locals to access affordable loans for investment by setting up a branch office in Moroto and a liaison office in Kotido.

Among the first beneficiaries was a group of thirty reformed Karamojong warriors who had abandoned their raiding lifestyle to form a savings and credit group, through which they could finance alternative livelihoods. They received free training in appropriate enterprise selection, financial management, and corporate governance to prepare them for funding. They proceeded to register their group at the district and received their first loan of ten million shillings shortly afterward.

Today, after ten years of benefitting from the government’s microfinance program, the lives of the members have been transformed. They are all educating their children, some of whom are at the tertiary level; while fourteen members are proud of having built permanent, iron sheet-roofed residences in Moroto. Notable yet is that another group of twenty ex-warriors were inspired by their progress and are currently taking the required steps towards accessing Government funding.

Another enterprise, Lokut & Sons, has grown into the largest retail store in the sub-region from a small shop on the outskirts of Moroto. The low-interest loans enabled the proprietor to slowly and steadily build and expand his business, which has created direct employment for thirty Karamojong youth and indirect employment for many more in transport, food service, manufacturing, and supply, among others.

The luxurious Seven Ranges Hotel is what it is today as a result of the government’s affordable loan program. The hotel offers uniquely designed apartments and safari tent accommodations for mid-range tourists and employs a number of youths, including some from the neighboring Acholi sub-region.

Presently, a total of 209 unique enterprises in the sub-region have been financed through Government’s microloans to the tune of 8 billion shillings. But this is just a drop in the ocean. Karamoja needs special focus, committed leaders and affirmative action to put the right infrastructure in place in order to increase investment opportunities and access to affordable financial services.