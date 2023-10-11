Can Israel guarantee such attacks will not happen again?

Humanity’s refusal as a race to learn from history is common knowledge, but it appears the Israelis are no better off. They’ve been caught, literally with their pants down, for the second time during the Yom Kippur holidays. They seem to have been just as surprised and unprepared this time, as they were when the Egyptians and Syrians crossed the Suez and Golan Heights in 1973. Some have even gone so far as to call it their 9/11 moment!

The truth is it shouldn’t really have come as a surprise. While much of the world may have forgotten the plight of the Palestinians and come to terms with their shoddy treatment by the Israelis, the Palestinians themselves have not, and have shown that they have no intention of fading away into the waste bin of history without a fight. It goes without saying that their reasons for launching the assault at this time and in the manner that they have are still shrouded in the ‘fog of war’ and remain a matter of speculation.

What is indisputable however, is that it has brought the spotlight back on the Palestinian question, while at the same time putting West Asian leaders attempting to improve relations with Israel in a tough spot.

The genesis of the Palestinian problem lies in the unfair and arbitrary division of territory carried out under the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine of 1947. It established an Israeli State occupying 55 percent of total Palestinian territory despite the fact that the Jewish population represented only about 30 percent of the total population, and owned under 7 percent of the land. The ensuing Arab- Israeli War of 1948 in fact resulted in 78 percent of all Palestinian territory being occupied by Israel, leading to 750,000 Palestinians being displaced. Interestingly, in the 19th Century the total Jewish population in Palestine was just 4 percent prior to the Zionist declaration demanding a Jewish homeland in Palestine. Clearly the West has much to answer for and this is self-evident. It is hardly a position to play honest broker in the circumstances.

While reasons for violence in the region are varied and complicated, one of the most abrasive and serious has been the manner in which the Israeli Government has, for decades, illegally occupied thousands of acres of private Palestinian land in the West Bank. The far-reaching consequences of such actions have been the focus of an Israeli journalist for the English language paper “Haaretz”, Gideon Levy. His revelations on the atrocities committed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the settlers on the local Palestinian population with investigative reports of specific instances of murder, torture and theft show Israeli society and the State in extremely poor light.

Another extreme aspect that Mr Levy has also highlighted over the years, is the degradation that has overtaken an army that has not fought a conventional war for over nearly four decades. Instead, it has found itself beset in unending low intensity conflicts in Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza. Religious bigotry, racial prejudice, an overwhelming sense of entitlement and a complete lack of unbiased judicial oversight has reduced this force to a caricature of what it once was. It has been exposed for all to see.

One cannot also lose sight of the fact that, for all intents and purposes, Gaza and the West Bank are occupied territories, where Israel does as it pleases. Therefore, Israel’s declaration of war following the Hamas attacks is truly inexplicable and nonsensical. All it suggests is that the Israeli leadership is suffering from a bankruptcy of ideas and intends to respond in the only way it knows, with unrestrained brutality and maximum force.

This brings back memories of 2014 when, following the tragic killings of three Israeli teenagers, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) retaliated by unleashing forces in a ruthless and indiscriminate manner that resulted in the death and injury to over thousands of non-combatants, including women and children. It was then touted as the “final solution” to destroy Hamas, once and for all.

Like most “final solutions” this too was spectacularly unsuccessful, as events now unfolding on the ground show. Not only has Hamas survived and become stronger and more organised. Far worse, by launching indiscriminate attacks the IDF made the cardinal error of creating another generation of ardent and motivated Hamas supporters bent on revenge. One fears that the present cycle of violence will only result in a repetition of 2014. As long as the Israelis fail to confront their own moral bankruptcy and absence of humanity, a just and equitable solution that would lead to lasting peace remains a mirage.

Lastly, I’ve seen a learned fellow on a WhatsApp forum sentimentally distorting history to his “loyal followers” that Palestine has never existed. He reminded me of our migrations in African history. We’ll, if there’s nothing like Palestine aren’t the people who live there human? If they are human, don’t they have a right to their own state/country?

We shouldn’t always get carried away by the euphoria of the moment but ask the questions; is there a guarantee by the Israeli government to its people that such an attack will never happen again and is there no solution to this conflict?

Phillip Kimumwe, Socio-political commentator [email protected]