Can our Independence be felt in the soil?

As Uganda marks 63 years of Independence, it is worth pausing to reflect on those who have fed, built, and sustained this nation quietly -- our farmers.

From the green ridges of Kisoro to the plains of Karamoja, from the coffee slopes of Bugisu to the cattle corridors of Ankole, the story of Uganda is, at its heart, the story of agriculture.

Yet, as we celebrate six decades of political freedom, our farming sector remains stubbornly chained to poverty, outdated tools, and uncertainty.

The hand hoe — that emblem of struggle — still defines the life of millions. It is heartbreaking that, in 2025, most Ugandan farmers continue to depend on luck and rain instead of technology, irrigation, and access to markets.

The promise of modern agriculture has been repeated in countless speeches since 1962, but for most rural communities, progress remains painfully slow. Government initiatives often start with fanfare and fade with the budget year.

Tractors are commissioned but rarely maintained; cooperatives are revived but underfunded; and subsidies, when they come, are captured by middlemen before they reach the smallholder who needs them most. Independence was meant to deliver dignity, self-reliance, and prosperity.

For farmers, that dream has been postponed again and again. Uganda’s economy still relies heavily on agriculture — employing over 70 percent of our population — yet the sector receives less than three percent of the National Budget. How can we talk of Independence when the backbone of our nation is starved of support? The irony is that our land remains one of Africa’s most fertile.

Uganda could easily become a food powerhouse for the region — exporting quality coffee, beef, milk, fruits, and grains. Global demand for organic produce is rising. Urban and diaspora markets are hungry for Ugandan products. But without investment in value addition, storage, and processing, farmers will continue to sell cheaply and import expensively.

Climate change is another storm. Unpredictable rains, prolonged droughts, and crop diseases are threatening livelihoods. Yet, agricultural insurance, research, and irrigation remain token efforts. We cannot keep asking farmers to be resilient without giving them the tools to adapt.

Uganda’s Independence story must now enter a new chapter — one that prioritises agricultural liberation. That means freeing farmers from subsistence to enterprise, from hand hoes to mechanisation, and from middlemen’s traps to market power.

It means ensuring every regional block has functional irrigation systems, farmer cooperatives that truly work, and youth who see farming as a profitable career, not a punishment.

As we wave our flags and sing the national anthem, let us remember this: true independence is not just political — it is economic and agricultural.

A nation cannot claim freedom when its farmers are still chained by poverty, poor policies, and neglect.

Uganda’s first generation fought for political liberation; ours must fight for agricultural transformation. Only then shall we feed our people with pride and truly stand tall as an independent nation.

Written by Jamilu Muzinga, Maize & soya bean farmer | [email protected]