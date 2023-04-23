Can our middle-class guarantee an effective democratic state

Over the last three decades, the twin forces of globalisation and economic growth have given rise to a remarkable sociological phenomenon: the enormous expansion of the middle class in the developing world. Between 1990 and 2015, the emerging middle class has nearly doubled in size, rising from 1.4 billion people to 2.6, according to economists Surjit Bhalla and Martin Ravallion.

What are the political implications of this development? Ardently, the roles of the middle class in ensuring political stability world over cannot be over accentuated. History suggests that a large and a secure middle-class is a solid foundation on which to build and sustain an effective democratic state.

Middle class not only have the means to finance vital services such as roads, and public education through taxes, they also demand regulations, the fair enforcement of contracts, and the rule of law, more generally – public goods that create a level social and economic play field on which all can prosper.

Whereas the economists who herald the growth of the middle class in the developing world would rather define it as an income category, contemporary economists studying connection between middle-class and political stability have broadened the definition to include sources of income. This is intended to ascertain in exactness the possible influence of the middle class in shaping the socio-political direction of their countries, courtesy of the sharp rise in the population of the African middle-class.

It now brings us to the scratchy questions; how genuine is Uganda middle-class? What percentage population do they constitute? What is its geographic composition? How much tax do they pay? What products do they have on Uganda’s markets? How much do they influence politics and policies? A glance at Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry would answer most of these questions. But I can confirm that the situation is bleak.

More information from URA reveals that Indian community contributes up to 65 percent to our GDP, while other nationals contribute 20 percent. Ugandan nationals contribute just 15 percent. So, what exactly is the contribution of the Ugandan middle-class to our GDP before we microscoped their possible influence? Verifiable statics further reveals that a good percentage of our middle class are actually civil servants profiteering from the industrial scale corruption, and politically connected fellows lifting at least 20 percent of our annual national budget through government tenders and contracts, violently dividing society into those who have power and those who do not; stability cannot be guaranteed.

It therefore supplementarily means that Ugandan middle class are actually politically mobilised, arising out of lobbied government tenders and contracts, strategic job placements at ministries, departments and agencies; multinational corporations; embassies and international development organisations. They do not exist as a social community or a class. They do not even share a common political identity. They have no political role of their own. Their political roles in ensuring democratic state are as elusive as their mere existence.

They pay the least taxes, lack social morals and ultimately, no influence and interest whatsoever on politics and public policies that benefits the common man. They are as artificial as deceptive. They are oblivious of core values that ensure a stable society. They would rather influence policies that ensure the mass is apathetic and ill-informed; and manipulates mass sentiments for their conceit. They assumed elite class and prospers in environment characterised by lassitude and information distortion.