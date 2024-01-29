Can the current political environment in Uganda deliver other Cecilias?

The country is in mourning after the death of the iron lady Cecilia Ogwal. Cecilia has been a Member of Parliament representing Dokolo District.

She is reported to have been in Parliament since 1994 and a strong pillar of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) before joining Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

Young and old across the country have attested exceptional political acumen exhibited by her since she joined politics. Her intelligence, criticality, sense of humor, tolerance, teamwork, integrity and oratory skills are just incomparable.

In gender and politics, she is a confirmation that femininity is not the limit. In history of Uganda politicians, joins a short list of talented men and women the country has witnessed before and after independence.

Such people have shaped and enlightened the country about how politics ought to be. Although society tends to take them for granted, their death leaves a very big gap. Hence, a question of how such people emerge and whether the current political environment is capable of producing more of them for parliament.

The former is very obvious. Of course, these people make it through elections. But such an answer begs the question: What is the nature of the election this people go through? The fact is that our elections have to some extent been characterized by malpractice.

It is hard to tell whether ‘cecilias’ also succumb to electoral evils or desist from them but let us assume they do not. Then going to the latter, currently the country is practicing multiparty politics.

While multiparty politics is a big step to our country, it has come with its dynamics. For instance, it tempts one to go through party primaries.

But again, given controversial nature of party primaries in the country, the question of how such people can make it is also controversial.

For instance, it is on record that some party primaries are marred by cheating, nepotism, bribery and incompetence of electoral officials. In such a case, winners have been the ‘smartest’.

This raises the question: Can a person of integrity to the level of Cecilia be at the same time ‘smart’? Ideally the answer would be negative. And if so, then how can the country get ‘cecilias’? The answer may require deep reflection.

Secondly, some parties conduct secret vetting of their candidates. What they look for is not yet known to the public. But one top party leader is rumored to have said that he/she does not mind about the quality of a Member of Parliament as long as a person is capable of endorsing a party position.

If the above statement is true then it clearly shows the dilemma of having critical people make it in secret vetting.

In addition, the democratic nature of majoritarianism politics where such brilliant politicians are subjected to general public for voting may easily disadvantage them.

In fact, it is a Greek philosopher Plato who observes that intelligent people are at the risk of being rejected in a democratic election because not all people may comprehend what they stand for.

Secondly, the danger that an average vote can easily be tempted to vote a person of his or her interest even when such interests may not be reasonable.