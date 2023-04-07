Can we get our minds together on the issue of school dues?

Recently, Cabinet approved a policy that seeks to regulate tuition fees and other charges in private as well as government-aided schools.

With the intention of putting education over profit, parents and sponsors can sigh in relief now. I salute the government for this move aimed at making quality education affordable.

To get a child decent education in Uganda these days, you must part with an arm, a leg, another arm and another leg! Some concerned Ugandans have shared the astronomical amounts they are being forced to part with in the “big schools” that their children attend.

A Form One entrant is paying upwards of Shs2.5 million and this is exclusive of the school requirements, personal effects and other necessities. Mind you, this figure only covers a period of 12 weeks. Meanwhile, a Software Engineering student pursuing their undergraduate degree at Makerere University pays about Shs 2.9 million inclusive of functional fees for the starting semester and will pay between Shs1.9 to 2.1 million for the subsequent semesters which are three and a half months long.

The magnitude of contrast is unimaginable. A Form One student paying over Shs2.5 million while most university students paying less than Shs 2.1 million for the highest level of education! Make that make sense.

ALSO READ: Parliament rejects committee report on school fees

Shortly after the release of the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education results, many parents scrambled for vacancies for their children in various topflight schools. Just when I thought I had seen it all, one prominent secondary school, which prides itself in its strong religious foundation demanded at least Shs 4 million for the beginning term. During meetings at other schools in the suburbs, administrators are wont to assert to parents “if you can’t afford the school, take your child elsewhere!”

As most parents continue to lament and struggle to raise the required fees, the schools argue that they have recurring business expenses to shoulder. After a period of restrictions, schools rationalised costs basing on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, some Ugandans are able to pay these colossal amounts without feeling the pinch.

At the end of the day however, the question that needs to exercise policy minds is how can we create a win-win situation for the learners and the schools?

Many traditional schools were founded with a genuine mission of empowering and educating individuals who qualified to be there on merit. One only had to work hard and score the required range of grades to earn themselves entry into those schools. The trend seems to have changed today. Descent education is only within the reach of the moneyed class of Uganda’s population.

If the missionaries came back today only to discover the extortionate charges in the schools they established, how would they react, notwithstanding the inflationary pressures over the years?

As a learner, my clarion call is to get all stakeholders round a table and talk through a win-win situation which accommodates all interests. I gather that most schools claim that the colossal amounts they charge are swayed by the very high taxes levied on the institutions. Paying taxes is definitely a moral obligation for all of us. However, when the tax burden is shifted to the already struggling parents, there is more reason to sit and talk through how, we as learners and schools can share the cost of quality education.

The key question remains, how can providers and parents be supported to deliver and access quality education respectively? More fundamentally, how can private involvement in Uganda’s education system be financed?

With strategic support to schools, government will have the moral authority to guide and impose a ceiling on school fees at all levels for private education institutions.

Peter Bukama Mulinzi Mulinzi, S. 6 leaver Mengo Senior School.