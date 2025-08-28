Careless littering threatens our lakes

The world celebrated World Lake Day on August 27. We are reminded that our lakes are not just stretches of water; they are living treasures. They sustain life, feed economies, nurture biodiversity, and inspire the beauty of nature.

Yet, their gentle waves now carry the heavy burden of human negligence. Plastic bottles float where fish should swim, heaps of waste line the shores, and littering has silently stolen their purity. Pollution from human activities, industrial effluents, and careless waste disposal continues to choke their health.

Take Lake Victoria, for example, one of Africa’s great natural wonders, now bearing visible scars of our disregard.

Pause for a moment and ask yourself: after quenching your thirst, where does the plastic bottle end up? When snacking on packaged foods, do we toss polythene carelessly, thinking it is too small to matter?

These small acts may seem insignificant, but collectively, they accumulate bottle by bottle, piece by piece, until the damage becomes overwhelming. Every time we choose convenience over responsibility, we add another scar to these vital lifelines.

Pollution does not ask permission; it seeps quietly, poisoning water, killing aquatic life, and threatening the health and livelihoods of the communities that depend on these waters.

But there is hope. Change is within our reach, and it begins with conscious action. Each of us can make a difference by adopting simple, responsible habits, disposing of waste properly, embracing recycling, refusing single-use plastics, and supporting initiatives that restore and protect our lakes.

Communities, governments, and organisations also play a crucial role in investing in waste management systems, enforcing environmental regulations, and promoting awareness campaigns to educate citizens on the consequences of pollution.

Schools can teach children the importance of caring for their environment, turning the next generation into stewards of our natural heritage.

We can also engage in community clean-ups, plant trees along lake shores to prevent erosion, and advocate for sustainable industrial practices that minimise effluent discharge.

Remember, water bodies are not just scenic backdrops; they are essential to agriculture, fisheries, and domestic water supply.

Protecting them is not an option, it is a responsibility.

Our lakes are mirrors of our actions. When we neglect them, they reflect our indifference. When we care for them, they reward us with abundance, beauty, and life.,

Let us commit to being guardians of our waters. Let us ensure that future generations inherit lakes that are thriving and alive, rather than polluted remnants of what we once had.

The time to act is now. Every bottle picked up, every piece of waste disposed of responsibly, and every choice for sustainability matters.

Together, we can restore the health of our lakes and, in turn, safeguard the wellbeing of our environment, our communities, and ourselves.

Josephine Lunkuse is a communication specialist.