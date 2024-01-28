Cecilia Ogwal’s impeccable political consistency will be greatly missed

Her demise coincided with a beehive of activities accruing from high-level international engagements, for which, had it not been for her towering legacy, the news about Cecilia’s wouldn’t have been received with such a chill, let alone, sustained! Yes, indeed, haven’t we witnessed such reality before?

An indomitable lioness, fondly referred to by a myriad within and far beyond Uganda as, ‘Iron Lady’ she was, but how did this come about?

A lady and political player like many others, what, specifically, distinguished Hon. Cecilia Ogwal, from others?

From the point the news of her passing trickled in, the media, including by this piece, remains overwhelmingly awash with a poignant outpouring of tributes—an unmistakably deeper blend of loss and celebration of life purposefully lived!

I cannot, even, attempt to replicate them here for they only, at best, beckon a profiling in a well-voluminous book!

If I may, only for lack of space, shall I, for easy grasp, quickly bring out, only but few of Cecilia Ogwal’s fairly unparallelled leadership values, crafted from her name—Cecilia: C= Consistent; E= Exemplary; C= Competent; I= Independent; L= Loyal, especially, with regard to Patriotism; I= Impactful; and A= Accountable [indicative of Integrity].

I have deliberately picked these values because I find them essentially congruent with both the person and purpose of deceased Dokolo district Woman MP, Hon. Cecilia Ogwal.

There are more that can be extrapolated from suchlike and/or extended manifold other significant leadership qualities, that indelibly describe her leadership, but like I noted earlier, we might require a voluminous profile! Canadian writer, Robin Sharma, observes in his book, “Who will Cry When you Die?”, that, “If you follow the crowd, the place you will mostly end up at is the exit.”

We have seen great men and women sob rather uncontrollably as they grieve the loss of this iconic politician, for, inter-alia, such values as aforementioned! When you and I, die, who, will cry—and why?

Mama Cissy was an embodiment of consistency. Consistency is credibility and, sadly, most leaders, especially, politicians or, to call them, who they truly are—politicasters, grossly lack it! A leader’s character shapes their aspirations and relationships.

One can momentarily forge: exemplariness and all as aforesaid and more: intelligence; forthrightness and eloquence; compassion; etc., as were for Cissy’s case, but time-tested consistency will tell. Consistency is integrity—possessing of congruity in talk-and-walk!

Fallibly human like us all, she was no saint, but nonetheless, remained remarkably consistent—and many have attested to this fact! There’s a famous joke about an honest lawyer, for whom upon burial, it was written on his Epitaph: “Here lies an honest man, and a lawyer”, yet ‘burying two people in the same grave’ was against the law of the state! Apparently, the wondrous dichotomy arose from the ugly reality that most lawyers were dishonest.

Therefore, this honest one had surprised many! In a society where, politics—an otherwise noble undertaking, has become synonymous with, and unforgivably bedeviled by politicasters—unstatesmanlike, unscrupulous political masqueraders, such consistent political character as Cissy’s, albeit in short-supply, is definitely, laudable!

As it were, it might be written on her Epitaph: “Here lies a politician, and a patriot!” That’s the sort of legacy I wish to leave!

I have often been scathingly scolded for legitimate credits I give Gen. Museveni, but, interestingly, unrewarded for pointing out significant attributes exuded by some Opposition players!

I have, equally, for far too long, prayed our political players would humbly look out for areas of mutual interest beneficial to the citizenry, and pull energies and resources together. President Museveni regretted what invaluable contributions Uganda missed in Cecilia due to unnecessarily divisive hate politics!