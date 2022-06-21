Celebrating fatherhood; paradox of the times

Today we are celebrating Fathers’ Day. This is an opportunity for us to recognise in a special way these special persons.

Fathers in our midst, we celebrate and appreciate you for who you are and for the role you have played in our families, workplaces and communities at large.

Be that as it may, it should be common knowledge by now that fatherhood has morphed – it’s no longer enough to put food on the table.

The changes that we have experienced over the past decades demand that the father gets more involved in a family’s affairs and this, needless to mention, has put immense pressure on him.

It is a call to spend more time actively involved with the children, let them see you treat their mother with dignity, limit their time on technology, and model the behaviour you expect from them at home, school and in the community.

Listen to them because their opinions matter, discipline them and admit when you make mistakes. You are the head of the family and they must see, feel and take it. You are also their loving and caring dad and this too should be seen and felt.

Paradoxically, many fathers are spending less time with their families. Their justification for being away from them most of the time – the changes over the past decades and the resultant demands. But should we, therefore, accept this as our fate well knowing it has an ugly end? I say No!

Pressures notwithstanding, the phenomenon where we see more and more fathers relapse into a less involved and almost not-concerned position with regard to their families is disturbing. I am tempted to think that beyond the pressures, there are other salient factors that require our attention.

What if we went on a self-examination excursion? If we did this at all levels of existence; as individuals, families, communities, nations and beyond, we would most likely find that we have probably missed steps in our role of nurturing and so it is this mishap that has budded.

This then gives us an assortment of factors as possible causes of the fathers’ shortfall. The details of this could constitute conversation for another day. What we can confirm now is that we feel the impact all around us; at least I do. It is in ill-mannered, direction-less children, lost and disgruntled wives, ailing communities and a purposeless generation. Strike the shepherd and the sheep will scatter! We are all nursing wounds resulting from this state of affairs; including the fathers themselves.

It is clear that this is not something that has befallen us overnight; it has been building up but we were all long probably too engrossed in our day to day matters to notice. It’s only been until the impact has become not only obvious but very painful too that our attention has been drawn to the matter.

It is good news that we acknowledge the position we are in because this in itself is a step towards the solution(s). Kudos to the individuals and organizations who have already rolled sleeves and started on the work. Your labor is not in vain. There is a need for more hands though! The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.

So you ask, ‘but what can be done and who is ready to do it? It is like the big question that God asked in Isaiah 6:8 “Whom shall I send?” To this, Isaiah responded ‘Here am I, send me.” Do we have any Isaiahs today? If yes, then arise, let’s join those that have gone ahead of us and reconstruct society; let’s empower our boys and men to have better fathers in the future.

Let’s empower our young women too to understand their position in relation to the role of the man. If we do not do these things, I am afraid we have an ugly option - to check out humanity.

Happy Fathers’ Day!