Centenary Bank, please fix the network

I am a Centenary Bank customer in Seeta, Mukono District, who is clamouring for better services.

There are three cente points in Mukono municipality (Seeta, Mukono main branch, and Bugerere road). However, Centenary finds it a luxury to have all these points working at the same time. Moreover, the one in Seeta and that at the main branch have two machines each but I have never been surprised to find the two working at the same time!

That said, on Saturday I drove to all three points trying to make a transaction but none was in good working condition. The security staff keep telling us how the network is unstable. Please fix this and surprise me so I can find all machines blinking with readiness.

Finally, as a result of network failure, my card is captured at Seeta and I am told to find it at Mapera House (not Mukono) after two days, really! Please be customer centered.

Teach moral, values in schools

Immoral behaviours have intruded on most parts of society including the educational institution. Morality is a set of norms of a specific civilisation, class, or social group that control relationships and prescribe forms of behavior to ensure the survival of the group.

The management of Ntare School in Mbarara city recently suspended all senior six students indefinitely for reportedly vandalizing security cameras in the school. This is not the first time that educational institutions have been confronted with moral decay.

In June last year, Lubiri High school was in the spotlight over students’ erotic dance videos while on a school bus.

Again, in June last year, Mbarara high school suspended all S.4 and S.6 students following a violent fight between the two classes. All these are instances of moral decadence in schools today.

The question is: Why is moral degradation so prevalent in schools today? What are the causes of these despicable acts? And how should we start dealing with these acts?

Firstly, most of the evil bedeviling our schools today stems from the homes. Most parents have shunned their cardinal duty of providing moral guidance to their children, leaving them to see vices such as indecent dressing, erotic dances and vandalisation of school property as normalized behavior.

In fact, some parents have been known to even storm school premises just to harass teachers who discipline their children. This sets a bad precedence in the fight against indiscipline in our schools.

The trend of child neglect by busy parents, increasing rates of defilement and easy access to pornography by young people, psychosocial trauma and the negative effects of social media. In today’s society, social media has become a leading sexual educator. This is because parents no longer teach their children about sex. Because of this, young people get wrong concepts about sex hence increase in moral decadence among.

Numerous studies, media accounts of rape, and murder of girls and women are all evidence of a deterioration in our nation’s values, morals, and character. This underscores the dismal situation of families because values, morals, and character are inculcated in families.

As a result, it is self-evident that as a nation, we are incubating a social “tsunami” of catastrophic proportions, and unless immediate interventions that prioritize families/parents, youth, teachers, and religious institutions are implemented, we risk reaching a point where it may be too late to reverse the situation! So, where do we begin? We should start with teacher training institutions because moral principles are transmitted through role modeling and interactions. Unless and until words and texts are converted into deeds and actions, they remain ink and paper. Teachers must provide a good example. A cohesive moral instruction is also required in kindergarten and preprimary institutions.