Chan: A missed tourism opportunity

Uganda bowed out of the Chan tournament on the August 23. Sports analysts will give their views about our country’s performance at the tournament. I will speak about Chan as an event, one that should have been positioned more as a tourism opportunity. I attended nearly all the Chan games at Mandela National Stadium.

When you look closely, you see that Ugandans were happy with their team but there were many missed opportunities. Thousands of people travelled back home with unspent money because they did not have where to spend it.

At least local vendors should have been allowed an opportunity to sell drinks, food and merchandise to the soccer fans. There should have been an effort to organise them to tap into the spending power of happy football fans.

A few daring ones simply put their merchandise on the roadside, under the sun and sometimes, rain. They made some money but the image was not beautiful.

At a more strategic level, we should have known that building a national stadium should have come with a bigger plan to guide investment in accommodation, restaurants, entertainment, transport and all the attendant amenities within at least 10 kilometres of the stadium – but imagine a venue for international events surrounded by slums and unplanned developments.

One young man, who was seated next to me in the Game Uganda Vs South Africa told me, “Majority of the youth here came for the vibe, and to enjoy themselves. But the places around here [Namboole] have lousy bars. We cannot enjoy ourselves”.

The local governments in charge of the areas surrounding Mandela National Stadium do not have strategic tourism investment plans to guide investors. Bukasa, a waterfront on Lake Victoria that is less than three kilometres from the stadium should have been buzzing with marinas and resorts, with water transport connecting to Ssese Islands, Jinja, Kampala and Entebbe.

With the Uganda Martyrs Shrines (another major site for mega events) not far away from Namboole, this entire area (Kira Municipality) should have been the benchmark of a vibrant MICE industry in Uganda.

However, the lack of holistic planning means the entire area lacks quality accommodation, restaurants, entertainment centres and a good network of quality roads. There is railway connectivity but roads leading up to the place are poorly planned and maintained, and when there is soccer at the stadium, they are mostly closed. Transport network aside, one wonders whether a concrete perimeter wall was the best option when good shopping and dining facilities would have been built around the stadium.

The stadium should not be open when there are football games but should be buzzing with sports activities, and other events throughout the year. There should be a lot of fitness facilities and programmes which Kampala and Kira residents can utilise. It should even a place where tourists (especially regional and domestic) long to visit. Another missed opportunity.

With the current Chan tournament, thousands of people came to Namboole but the local people and their businesses did not benefit that much.

As whole, Uganda’s tourism loses big time. With an event of this nature, we had a good opportunity to show the beauty and hospitality of Ugandans.

Receptionists, bar and hotel staff should have received some refresher training to sharpen their service skills. They should also have been empowered to speak well about Uganda, and the different places where the fans would go, especially in the spaces between matches. Inside the stadium, at halftime, we should have had short and nice videos of this beautiful country. It is not every day that you will have 34,000 people in one place.

The tournament comes with journalists and celebrities. For these things to work well, organisers of the event need to work closely with the people in tourism.

As we prepare for the bigger event, Afcon in 2027, we need to be more strategic. It is a good stage to promote our beautiful country to the world as all cameras and manner of people will be here and on us. We need to quality assure our hotels, restaurants and entertainment places. We will need to train our people, right from the airport(s), all the way to street food vendors.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority, Uganda Tourism Board, Immigration Directorate will all need to have their websites in different languages – at least English, Arabic, Portuguese, French and Swahili. Tourism enterprises will need to follow suit.

There has to be a proper plan on how local people will make money from the event. Let’s create tourism maps, and let’s be deliberate on where and how we want the Afcon fans to spend money. Of course, the roads have to be fixed and movement has to be easy.

Without these investments, and possibly a few others, Afcon may not be remembered much by Ugandans. But for now, Chan is in many respects seen as a missed opportunity to the local people.